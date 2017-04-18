CCFL Fixtures - April 20 to April23
CCFL Fixtures
THURSDAY
CCFL Youths Cup Semi Final
Rosenallis AFC v Portlaoise A; 6.30; The Grove Rosenallis; Offaly;
SATURDAY
All games at 2.30 unless stated
CCFL Youths Cup Quarter Final
Monksland Utd v Hodson Bay; Cushla Park Athlone; Midlands;
U-19 Cup Quarter Finals
Ballymahon v Portlaoise A; 6.30; Tara Park Ballymahon; Midlands
U-19 Cup Semi Final
Willow Park v Portlaoise B; Willow Park Athlone; Offaly
U-17 Division 1
Kilbeggan v Mullingar Athletic; The Land Lake Kilbeggan; Offaly
Division 1 Cup Semi Final
Camlin United v Portlaoise Shamrocks; 6.00; Kilbeggan Road Durrow; Midlands;
Division 4 Semi Finals
Banagher Utd v Cloneygowan Celtic; 5.00; Frank O’Connell Park Birr; Midlands; St Aengus v Geashill Utd; 6.00; Rossleighan Park Portlaoise; Offaly
SUNDAY
All games at 11am unless stated
O'Neills LFA Junior Shield Semi Final
Shinrone v O'Moores FC; 2.00; Community Centre, Shinrone; LFA Appointment;
Paddy Cotter Cup Final
Raheen v Mullingar Town; 2.00; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore; Offaly
Oliver Ward Div 3 Cup Semi Final
Highfield Utd v Grange Utd; 12.00; Willow Park, Athlone; Midlands;
Senior Division
St. Peters v Mulingar Athletic; 2.00; McCarthy Park, Athlone; Midlands; Idle Monksland, Willow Park;
Premier Dvision
Melville Utd v Rosenallis; Sarsfield Park; Sarsfield Park Athlone; Midlands; Clara Town v Clonaslee Utd; Stanley O’Hara Park Clara Offaly; Idle Gentex, Birr, Ballinahown;
Division 2
Horseleap Utd v Gallen Utd; Horseleap Village; Offaly
Division 3
Monksland Utd B v St. Carthages Athletic; Cushla Park, Athlone; Midlands; Idle BBC Utd, Maryborough FC, St Carthages
RESULTS
U-17 Cup Semi Final
Edenderry Town 4 Mullingar Athletic; 0;
CCFL Youths Cup 1st Round
Hodson Bay 8 T & S Utd 0;
CCFL Youths Cup Quarter Final
Rosenallis 7 Mucklagh 3;
Under 19 Cup Quarter Final
Tullamore Town 1 (9) Willow Park 1 (10) pens aet;
Under 19 Premier Division
Tullamore Town 4 Ballymahon 1;
CCFL Cup Quarter Finals
Ballymahon 1 Camlin Utd 2; Clara Town 4 St Peters 2;
CCFL Womens Shield Final
Clara Town 3 Raharney Utd 0;
CCFL Womens Cup Final
Killeigh 0 (5) Willow Park 0 (4) pens (aet)
Paddy Cotter Cup Semi Final
Mullingar Town 4 Gallen Utd 0;
Division 1 Cup Semi Final
Walsh Island Shamrock 2 (4) Derry Rovers 2 (3) pens aet
Division 2 Cup Semi Final
Horseleap Utd 1 Birr Town 0 aet;
Division 3 Cup Quarter Final
O’Moore FC 2 St Carthages Ath 0;
Division 4 Cup Group 4
Clonmore Utd 3 Derry Rovers 2;
Premier Division
Birr Town 5 Rosenallis AFC 0;
Division 2
St Carthages Ath 2 Highfield Utd 2;
Division 4B
Clara Town 0 Riverside FC 1; Kilcormac Utd 3 Clara Town 3;
