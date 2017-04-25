CCFL Fixtures - April 25 to May 1
TUESDAY
CCFL Youths Cup Semi Final
Willow Park v Hodson Bay; 6.30; Willow Park
SATURDAY
U-17 Cup Final
Edenderry Town v Hodson Bay; 6.00; Dalton Park Mullingar; Midlands
CCFL Youths Cup Final
Portlaoise A v Willow Park/Hodson Bay; 2.30; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore; (Prov) Offaly
U-19 Cup Semi Final
Portlaoise A or Ballymahon v Clongowes Wood; VTBA; (Prov)
Billy Hyland Premier Division Cup Semi Final
Birr Town A v Clonaslee Utd; 6.00; Villa Park, Roscrea; Offaly;
SUNDAY
All games at 11.00 unless stated
Combined Counties Shield Final
Highfield Utd v O'Moore’s FC; 2.00; Villa Park, Roscrea; Midlands;
Billy Hyland Premier Division Cup Semi Final
Ballinahown A v Clara Town A; 12.00; Brosna Press Park, Ferbane; Midlands;
Ml Dolan Division 1 Cup Final
Walsh Island Shamrocks v Portlaoise Shamrocks; 2.00; Stanley O’Hara Park Clara; Offaly;
Senior Division
Mullingar Town A v Willow Park; 2.00; Dalton Park, Mullingar; Midlands; Monksland Utd A v St. Peters; 2.00; Cushla Park, Athlone; Offaly;
Premier Division
Melville Utd v Gentex; Sarsfield Park, Athlone; Midlands;
Division 2
Horseleap Utd v Raheen FC; Horseleap Village; Midlands
Division 3
St. Carthages Athletic v BBC Utd; 2.00; Community Centre, Boora; Offaly
Division 4B
Clara Town B v Geashill FC; Stanley O’Hara Park Clara; Offaly; Clonmore Utd v Banagher Utd; The Heritage Centre Boora; Offaly;
MONDAY
U-19 Premier Division
Ballymahon v Birr Town; 2.30; Tara Park Ballymahon; Midlands
RESULTS
U-17 Cup Semi Final
Hodson Bay 6 Kilbeggan 1;
CCFL Youths Cup Semi Final
Rosenallis 0 Portlaoise A 4;
CCFL Youths Cup Quarter Final
Monksland Utd 2 Hodson Bay 3;
U-19 Cup Semi Final
Willow Park 9 Portlaoise B 1;
U-17 Division 1
Kilbeggan 3 Mullingar Athletic 2;
U-19 Premier Division
Monksland Utd 3 Willow Park 3; Portlaoise A 7 Ballymahon 2 (Portlaoise Champions);
LFA Junior Shield Semi Final
Shinrone FC 0 O’Moore FC 1;
Paddy Cotter Cup Final
Mullingar Town 3 Raheen FC 0;
ML Dolan Division 1 Cup Semi Final
Portlaoise Shamrocks 2 (6) Camlin Utd 2 (5) pens aet;
Oliver Ward Division 3 Cup Semi Final
Highfield Utd 2 Grange Utd 0;
Division 4 Cup Semi Finals
Cloneygowan Celtic 0 (4) Banagher Utd 0 (3) pens aet; St Aengus 2 Geashill Utd 1;
Division 4 Group 3
Rosenallis 0 Clonmore Utd 3;
Senior Division
St Peters 1 Mullingar Athletic 0;
Premier Division
Melville Utd 3 Rosenallis 2; Clara Town 4 Clonaslee Utd 0 (Clara Champions)
Division 2
Horseleap Utd 1 Gallen Utd 0;
Division 3
Monksland Utd 0 St Carthages Ath 0;
