MSL Fixtures - April 25 to April 29
This week's MSL Fixtures.
TUESDAY
U-11 Div 1 East
Rosenallis Town v Portlaoise Ath G Donogher The Grove 19:00
MSL U-12 Boys Shield
Gallen Utd v Kilbeggan SC B James Brosna Press Pk 19:00; Banagher Town v Mullingar Kestrels D Nagle Middle Rd 19:30
MSL U-13 Boys Shield
Emo Celtic v T&S United G Donogher Com Cen 19:00
MSL U-13 Boys Plate
Kilbeggan SC v Raharney Utd J Scanlon The Land Lake 19:30
U-13 Div 2
Kilbeggan SC v Raharney Utd TBC The Land Lake TBC
Midland U-14 Plate
Mucklagh v Portumna Tn M Kelly Coleraine 19:15
MSL U-14 Boys Plate Semi Final
St Josephs v Birr Utd P Tone Bealnamulla 19:15
MSL U-15 Boys Shield
Clara Tn v East Galway Utd M Buckley Stanley O Hara Pk 19:00
U-15 Div 1
Killeigh v Rahanine C Mc Fadden The Pond 19:15
U-16 Major
Mullingar Ath v Tullamore Tn D Sweeney Gainstown 19:00
U-16 Div 1
Willow Pk v St Francis M Murphy Willow Pk 19:00
MSL U-14 Girls Shield
Kinnegad Jnrs v Killeigh Utd D Mc Cormack Lagan Pk 19:00
WEDNESDAY
MSL U-9 Boys Shield
Rosenallis v Emo Celtic TBC The Grove TBC
MSL U-10 Plate Group 2
Kilbeggan SC v Portumna Tn M Buckley The Land Lake 19:30
MSL U-10 Bowl Group 1
Portlaoise Tn v Birr Tn TBC Rosleighan Pk TBC; Birr Tn v Portlaoise Tn T Murtagh Frank O Connell Pk 18:45; Clara Tn v Mullingar Hawks T Cunningham Stanley O Hara Pk 18:45
U-11 Div 1 West
Mullingar Eagles v Kilbeggan SC N Dempsey Gainstown TBC
MSL U-13 Boys Mark Casey Cup
Portlaoise Utd v Killeigh G Donogher Rosleighan Pk 19:00; Kinnegad Lions v Kinnegad Colts D Sweeney Lagan Pk 19:15; Birr Tn v Mucklagh T Murtagh Frank O Connell Pk 19:30
U-15 Div 1
Mullingar Cubs v Kilbeggan SC R Mattews Gainstown 19:00
U-16 Div 1
Kilbeggan SC v Banagher Utd D Mc Cormack The Land Lake 19:00; Clara Tn v East Galway Utd T Cunningham Stanley O Hara Pk 19:15; Mucklagh v Killeigh C Mc Fadden Charleville 19:15
U-16 Girls
Clara Tn v Bealnamulla Utd J Scanlon Stanley O Hara Pk 19:00
THURSDAY
MSL U-9 Boys Cup Semi Final
Frankford Utd v Emo Utd TBC Kilcormac TBC
MSL U-11 Boys Shield
Raharney Raptors v St Aengus D Sweeney Higginstown 19:30
U-11 Div 1 West
Raharney Raiders v Kilbeggan SC D Sweeney Higginstown 18:45
U-13 Premier
Gallen Utd v T&S United M Buckley Brosna Press Pk 19:30
MSL U-14 Boys Stokes Cup
Mullingar Ath v Kinnegad Jnrs R Mattews Gainstown 19:00
U-14 Div 1 West
Birr Tn v Birr Utd P Pardy Frank O Connell Pk 19:00; Mullingar Cubs v St Josephs D Mc Cormack Gainstown 19:15
U-15 Major
Portlaoise AFC v Willow Pk D Moran Rosleighan Pk 19:15
U-15 Div 1
Killeigh v Portumna Tn G Donogher The Pond 19:30
U-16 Boys Lennon Cup Semi Final
Willow Pk Celtic v Gallen Utd T Cormican Willow Pk 19:00
U-16 Major
Rahanine v Gallen Utd T Cunningham Rochfordbridge 19:15
U-16 Div 1
Banagher Utd v Willow Pk M Kelly Middle Rd 19:15
U-14 Girls
Kinnegad Jnrs v Clara Tn N Dempsey Lagan Pk 19:00
FRIDAY
U-9 East
Mountmellick Utd v Clonaslee Utd TBC Conor Davis Pk TBC; Clonaslee Utd v St Aengus TBC Com Cen TBC
MSL U-16 Girls Shield Final
Birr Tn v Banagher Utd TBC TBC TBC
SATURDAY
U-9 Boys Cup Semi Final
Mountmellick Utd v Clara Tn G Donogher Conor Davis Pk 11:00
U-9 Boys Shield
Emo Celtic v Rosenallis S Comerford Com Cen 10:00; Willow Pk v Birr Tn J Mc Crossan Willow Pk 11:30
U-10 Plate Group 2
Tullamore Utd v Abbeyleix Ath M Flanagan Leah Victoria Pk 12:30
U-10 Bowl Group 1
Mucklagh v Mullingar Hawks B James Charleville 10:00; Birr Tn v T&S United M Kelly Frank O Connell Pk 10:30
U-10 Bowl Group 2
Tullamore Tn v Banagher Utd M Flanagan Leah Victoria Pk 10:00
U-11 Boys Cup
Mullingar Eagles v Abbeyleix Ath D Mc Cormack Gainstown 10:30
U-11 Boys Shield
St Aengus v Raharney Raptors P Pardy Derrycanton 11:00
U-11 Major
Tullamore Tn v Portumna Tn M Flanagan Leah Victoria Pk 11:45
U-11 Div 1 East
Tullamore Utd v Portlaoise AFC M Flanagan Leah Victoria Pk 11:00
U-12 Boys Cup
Emo Celtic v St Aengus S Comerford Com Cen 10:45
U-13 Boys Shield
Abbeyleix Utd v Mullingar Tigers D Moran Fr Breen Pk 11:30
U-13 Major
Mullingar Ath v Portlaoise AFC D Sweeney Gainstown 12:00
U-13 Premier
Mucklagh v Mullingar Pumas B James Charleville 10:45; Mullingar Tigers v Portumna Tn D Sweeney Gainstown 13:15
U-13 Div 2
Raharney Utd v Rahanine D Sweeney Higginstown 10:00; Emo Celtic v Kilbeggan SC S Comerford Com Cen 13:30
U-14 Boys Shield Semi Final
Willow Pk v T&S United T Cormican Willow Pk 11:30
U-14 Major
Mullingar Cougars v Portlaoise AFC D Mc Cormack Gainstown 11:15
U-14 Div 1 East
Kilbeggan SC v Portlaoise Utd T Cunningham The Land Lake 11:00
U-14 Div 1 West
Mullingar Cubs v Portumna Tn D Mc Cormack Gainstown 12:30
U-15 Boys Sean (Ski) Lowry Cup
Emo Celtic v Portlaoise AFC S Comerford Com Cen 12:00
U-15 Major
Willow Pk v Tullamore Tn J Mc Crossan Willow Pk 10:00
U-15 Div 1
Portlaoise B v Clara Tn K Conroy Rosleighan Pk 10:00; Rosenallis v Kilbeggan SC M Lee The Grove 11:00; Portumna Tn v Mullingar Tigers D Nagle Marian Pk 14:00
Midland U-16 Cup
Willow Pk Celtic v Naas A T Cormican Willow Pk 12:45
U-16 Div 1
Killeigh v Kilbeggan SC K Bryant The Pond 11:00; Birr Tn v Mucklagh M Kelly Frank O Connell Pk 11:30; Clara Tn v Banagher Utd T Cunningham Stanley O Hara Pk 19:00
U-10/11 Girls
Hodson Bay v Killeigh P Tone Hodson Bay 10:00
U-12 Girls Cup Semi 1st Leg
Mucklagh v East Galway Utd B James Charleville 12:00; Bealnamulla v Tullamore Tn P Tone Bealnamulla 12:00
U-14 Girls Shield
Portlaoise v Birr K Conroy Rosleighan Pk 11:30
RESULTS
U-8 West
Birr Tn 0 0 Birr Utd
U-10 Plate Group 2
Kilbeggan SC 0 1 Emo Celtic
U-10 Bowl Group 1
T&S United 2 0 Clara Tn; Birr Tn 0 1 Mullingar Hawk
U-10 Bowl Group 2
Frankford Utd 1 1 Portlaoise Rvs
U-10 West
Tullamore Utd 0 3 Gallen Utd
U-11 Boys Shield
T&S United 2 0 Clara Utd
U-11 Div 1 East
Portlaoise AFC 3 1 Killeigh FC
U-11 Div 1 West
Kinnegad Titans 0 0 Raharney Raptors; Mullingar Eagles 0 2 Willow Pk
U-12 Div 1 West
Portumna Tn 4 0 Mullingar Kestrels
U-13 Boys Mark Casey Cup
Killeigh 2 1 Portlaoise Utd; Kinnegad Colts 6 0 Kinnegad Lions
U-13 Premier
Mullingar Pumas 2 7 Gallen Utd
U-14 Boys Stokes Cup
Tullamore Tn 0 10 Portlaoise Utd; St Aengus 0 3 Portlaoise AFC
U-16 Boys Lennon Cup Semi Final
Tullamore Tn 0 10 Mountmellick Utd
U-16 Boys Shield Semi Final
Mucklagh 4 0 Killeigh; Willow Pk 3 2 St Francis
U-16 Plate Final
Portlaoise AFC 2 3 Gallen Utd
U-16 Girls
Real FA Swans 5 0 Clara Tn
U-8 East
Abbeyleix Ath 0 0 Abbeyleix Utd
U-9 Boys Cup Semi Final
Clara Tn 1 2 Mountmellick Utd
U-9 Boys Shield
Birr Tn 2 2 Willow Pk
U-9 East
Abbeyleix Ath 1 4 St Aengus
U-10 Plate Group 1
Mountmellick Utd 2 3 Willow Pk ; Mullingar Eagles 0 0 Gallen Utd
U-10 Plate Group 2
Tullamore Utd 6 1 Portumna Tn
U-10 Bowl Group 2
Tullamore Tn 5 1 Killeigh; Banagher Utd 0 2 Portlaoise Rvs
U-11 Boys Cup
Mullingar Kestrals 1 1 Rosenallis
U-11 Boys Shield
Birr Tn 2 1 Tullamore Utd
U-11 Div 1 East
T&S United 3 1 Clonaslee Utd
U-12 Boys Cup
St Aengus 1 1 Emo Celtic ; Portumna Tn 0 3 Tullamore Tn
U-12 Boys Shield
Abbeyleix 3 0 Mucklagh; Tullamore Utd 1 0 T&S United
Midland U-13 Shield
Kinnegad Lions 1 4 Killeigh
U-13 Boys Plate
Tullamore Utd 3 4 Rahanine
U-13 Major
Portlaoise Utd 2 4 Mullingar Ath; Kinnegad Colts 4 1 Portlaoise AFC
U-13 Premier
Abbeyleix Utd 3 3 Portumna Tn
Midland U-14 Plate
Kinnegad Jnrs 0 2 Portlaoise AFC
U-14 Boys Stokes Cup
Mullingar Cougars 1 3 Portumna
U-14 Boys Shield Semi Final
Banagher Utd 0 3 Tullamore Utd ; Tullamore Utd 3 0 Banagher Utd
Midland U-15 Cup
Portlaoise AFC 2 5 Naas A
U-15 Boys Shield
Rosenallis 8 2 Portumna Tn
U-15 Major
St Francis 3 0 Tullamore Tn; Willow Pk 2 5 Abbeyleix Ath
U-15 Div 1
Clara Tn 2 1 Mullingar Cubs
Midland U-16 Cup
Naas A 3 3 Willow Pk Celtic
Midland U-16 Shield
Clara Tn 3 2 Moone Celtic
U-16 Major
Mountmellick Utd 5 0 Gallen Utd
U-16 Div 1
Birr Tn 6 0 Kilbeggan SC
St Francis 4 0 Mucklagh
U-10/11 Girls Cup Final
Banagher Utd 0 2 Bealnamulla
U-10/11 Girls
Tullamore 3 1 Killeigh
