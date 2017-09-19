CCFL Fixtures - September 22 to 24
FRIDAY
O'Neills LFA Junior Cup 1st Round
Cabinteely FC v Tullamore Town; 7.30; Kilboggit Astro; Local; Kingscourt Harps v Clara Town A; 8.00; College Proteam Park; Local; Derry Rovers v Spartak Dynamo; 7.45; Brians Park, Edenderry; Offaly;
SATURDAY
All games at 2.30 unless stated
U-17 Premier Division
Willow Park v Portlaoise; Willow Park Athlone; Midlands; Rahanine v Clara Town; Rochfordbridge; Midlands; Tullamore Town v Edenderry Town; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore; Offaly; Idle; Melview;
U-17 Division 1
Mucklagh v Ballymahon; Coolraine Kilbeggan Road Durrow; Midlands; Mullingar Athletic v St Francis; Gainstown Mullingar; Midlands; Idle, Willow Park, St Aengus, Stradbally;
U-19 Premier Division
Birr Town v Clongowes Wood; Frank O’Connell Park Birr; Offaly; Hodson Bay v Portlaoise; Hodson Bay Athlone; Midlands; Edenderry Town v Monksland Utd; Fr Paul Park Edenderry; Offaly; Emo Celtic v Mullingar Athletic; Community Centre Emo; Offaly;
U-19 Division 1
Kenagh Utd v Clonaslee Utd; Riverside Kenagh; Midlands; Kilbeggan SC v Abbeyleix Ath; The Land Lake Kilbeggan; Midlands; Mountmellick Utd v Banagher Utd; Conor Davis Park Mountmellick; Offaly; Portlaoise B v Mucklagh; 2.15; Leisure Centre; Portlaoise; Offaly; Idle St Aengus;
SUNDAY
All games at 11am unless stated
O'Neills LFA Junior Cup 1st Round
Portlaoise Shamrocks v Larkview Boys; Leisure Centre, Portlaoise; Offaly; Stoneyford FC v Mountmellick Utd; Stoneyford; Local; St. Leonards v Mullingar Town; 2.00; Ballycullane; Local; Birr Town A v Drogheda Town; 1.00; Frank O'Connell Park, Birr; Midlands; Ardmore Rovers v Stradbally Town; 2.00; Ballywaltrim Wicklow; Local;
Senior Division
Ballinahown A v Monksland Utd A; Sportspark, Ballinahown; Midlands; Rosenallis AFC v Mullingar Athletic; The Grove, Rosenallis; Offaly; Clonaslee Utd v Willow Park; Community Centre, Clonaslee; Offaly
Division 1
Coolraine v Gentex; Durrow, Tullamore; Midlands; Walsh Island Shamrocks v Raheen; Carty Park, Walsh Island; Offaly; Towerhill Rovers v Moydow FC; 2.00; Leisure Centre Portlaoise; Midlands; Idle; Horseleap Utd
Division 2
Gallen Utd v Kinnegad Juniors; Brosna Press Park, Ferbane; Midlands; O'Moore FC v Clonown Rovers; Community Centre, Ballyroan; Offaly; FC Killoe v Moate Celtic; The Mall Complex, Longford; Midlands; Portarlington Town v Highfield Utd; Colaiste Isogain, Portarlington; Offaly; Idle; Birr Town
Division 3
Geashill FC v Maryborough; Sutherland Park Ballinagar; Offaly; Ballinagar v St Aengus; Malone Park Ballinagar; Offaly; Monksland Utd B v St Carthages Ath; Cushla Park Athlone; Midlands; Clara Town B v St Carthages Ath; Stanley O’Hara Park Clara; Midlands; Idle; Banagher, Derry Rovers;
Division 4
St Cormacs Ath v Rosenallis B; Broughal Road Kilcormac; Offaly; Cloneygowan Celtic v Riverside FC; Fentor Park Killeigh; Offaly; Clonmore Utd v Abbeyleix Ath; Community Pitch Boora; Midlands; Kenagh Utd v Mountmellick Celtic; Riverside Kenagh; Midlands; Idle; Ballinahown.
Womens Division
Willow Park v Bealnamulla; 2.00; Willow Park, Athlone; Offaly;Mullingar Athletic A v Killeigh B; 2.00; Gainstown, Mullingar; Midlands; Birr Town v Mullingar Ath B; 2.00; Frank O’Connell Park Birr; Offaly; Idle Killeigh A.
RESULTS
U-17 Premier Division
Portlaoise 2 Edenderry Town 3; Willow Park 5 Tullamore Town 2; Melview FC 8 Clara Town 1;
U-17 Division 1
Mucklagh 3 St Francis 0; Ballymahon 4 Stradbally Town 4; St Aengus 2 Mullingar Ath 1;
U-19 Premier Division
Clongowes Wood 2 Hodson Bay 1; Portlaoise 4 Monksland Utd 3; Edenderry Town 0 Emo Celtic 2; Mullingar Ath 3 Birr Town 1;
U-19 Division 1
Abbeyleix Ath 2 Kenagh Utd 3; Clonaslee Utd 3 Mucklagh 0; Kilbeggan 3 Mountmellick Utd 5; Banagher Utd 1 Portlaoise 2;
Senior Division
Willow Park 0 Ballinahown 1; Mullingar Ath 1 Tullamore Tn 5; Monksland Utd 3 Rosenallis 1;
Division 1
Gentex 1 Horseleap Utd 5; Moydow FC 2 Coolraine 0; Towerhill Rovers 5 Walsh Island Shamrocks 1; Derry Rovers 2 Portlaoise Shamrocks 3; Mountmellick Utd 4 Raheen FC 2;
Division 2
Stradbally Town 3 Gallen Utd 0; Highfield Utd 2 O’Moores FC 1; Clonown Rovers 4 FC Killoe 1; Birr Town 0 Moate Celtic 2;
Division 3
St Aengus 4 Clara Town 2; Geashill FC 3 Banagher Utd 1; Maryborough FC 6 Monksland Utd 1; Ballinagar 4 BBC Utd 3;
Division 4
Kenagh Utd 5 Abbeyleix Ath 3; Cloneygowan Celtic 2 Clonmore Utd 0; Mountmellick Celtic 3 St Cormacs 1;
Womens Division
Killeigh B 1 Killeigh A 4; Bealnamulla 2 Mullingar Ath 2;
