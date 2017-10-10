Arlington AFC lodge plans to upgrade facilities in Portarlington

Laois Offaly soccer club Arlington AFC club have lodged plans to upgrade their facilities.

The Portarlington club is in the process of lodging plans with Laois County Council to build an extra 55 car parking spaces at the Castle Park grounds. The club also wants to upgrade the existing layout and entrance.

The club is also seeking permission to retain extra pitches developed at the grounds on the Lea Road.

The club fields two senior teams and 17 juvenile teams.

Founded in 1968, Arlington is the longest established soccer club in the Portarlington area.