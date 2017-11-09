CCFL Fixtures - November 11th and 12th

SATURDAY

All games at 2pm unless stated

FAI Youths Cup 2nd Round

Edenderry Town v Allenwood Celtic; Fr Paul Park Edenderry; Offaly;

U-17 Premier Division

Willow Park v Melview FC; Willow Park Athlone; Midlands; Clara Town v Edenderry Town; Stanley O’Hara Park Clara; Offaly; Tullamore Town v Rahanine; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore; Offaly; Idle; Portlaoise

U-17 Division 1

Mucklagh v Stradbally Town; Coolraine Kilbeggan Road; Offaly; Mullingar Athletic v Willow Park B; Gainstown Mullingar; Midlands; St Francis v East Galway Utd; Iona Park Athlone; Midlands; Ballymahon v St Aengus; Tara Park Ballymahon; Midlands

U-19 Premier Division

Clongowes Wood v Mullingar Ath; Clongowes Wood College Clane; Offaly; Emo Celtic v Tullamore Town; Community Centre Emo; Offaly; Monksland Utd v Portlaoise; Cushla Park Athlone; Midlands; Idle; Birr, Hodson Bay

U-19 Division 1

Banagher Utd v St Aengus; Middle Road Banagher; Offaly; Kilbeggan v Portlaoise B; The Land Lake Kilbeggan; Offaly; Kenagh Utd v Mountmellick Utd; Kenagh Co Longford; Midlands; Idle Abbeyleix, Clonaslee, Mucklagh

John Farrell CCFL Cup 2nd Round

Camlin United v Ballymahon AFC; The Mall, Longford; Midlands; Carrickboy Celtic v Castlepollard Celtic; Murray Field, Carrickboy; Offaly; Grange United v Moate Rangers; Raithin Community Pitch, Mullingar; Offaly; Longford Wanderers v Dynamo Rooskey; Wanderers Park, Strokestown Rd; Offaly; Newtown FC v Colmcille Celtic; Farnagh, Longford, Co Longford; Midlands; UCL Harps v Raharney United; Dernaferst, Lough Gowna; Midlands; Gaels United v Cavan Rovers; The Hill Bawn, Drumlish; Midlands;

SUNDAY

All games at 11.00 unless stated



FAI Junior Cup 4th Round

Birr Town A v Thomastown Utd; 12.00; Frank O'Connell Park, Birr; Offaly;

John Farrell CCFL Cup 1st Round

O'Moore FC v Mountmellick Celtic; Community Centre, Ballyroan; Offaly; Gentex v St. Cormacs Athletic; Leisure World, Athlone; Midlands; Towerhill Rovers v Cloneygowan Celtic; Leisure Centre, Portlaoise; Offaly

John Farrell CCFL Cup 2nd Round

Kenagh Utd v BBC Utd; Riverside, Kenagh; Midlands; Maryborough FC v Raheen; 2.00; Leisure Centre, Portlaoise; Offaly; Walsh Island Shamrocks v Kinnegad Juniors; Carty Park, Walsh Island; Offaly; Derry Rovers v Banagher Utd; 8.00 Friday 3rd; Brians Park, School Lane, Edenderry; Midlands; Stradbally Town v Clonmore Utd; The Lawn, Stradbally; Offaly; Riverside FC v Coolraine; Riverside AFC Park, Clonbonniff Road, Belmont; Midlands; Geashill Utd v Clonown Rovers; Sutherland Park, Ballinagar; Offaly; Gallen Utd v Moydow FC; Brosna Press Park,Ferbane; Midlands; Mountmellick Utd v Moate Celtic; Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick; Offaly

Senior Division

Ballinahown A v Willow Park; Sportspark , Ballinahown; Midlands; Mullingar Town v Clara Town; Dalton Park, Mullingar; Midlands; Clonaslee Utd v Rosenallis A; Community Centre, Clonaslee; Offaly; Monksland Utd A v Tullamore Town; Cushla Park, Athlone; Midlands; Idle Mullingar Athletic

Division 2

Highfield Utd v Birr Town B; Burkes Hill, Birr; Midlands; Idle FC Killoe, Portarlington Town;

Division 3

Clara Town B v Derry Rovers B, Stanley O'Hara Park, Lisaniskey, Clara; Midlands; St Aengus v Monksland Utd B, Derrycanton, Mountrath; Offaly; Idle Ballinagar, St Carthages

Division 4

Rosenallis B v Ballinahown B, The Grove, Rosenallis, Offaly; Idle Abbeyleix

Womens Division

Willlow Park v Mullingar Athletic B; 2.00; Willow Park, Athlone; Midlands; Birr Town v Killeigh A; 2.00; Frank O'Connell Park, Birr; Offaly; Mullingar Athletic A v Bealnamulla; 2.00; Gainstown, Mullingar; Midlands; Idle Killeigh B