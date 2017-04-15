Council College partnership is good work

The Schools’ Business Partnership congratulates Laois County Council and Portlaoise College for completing The ‘Skills @ Work’ Programme 2016/2017

Laois County Council concluded another successful year of The ‘Skills @ Work’ programme working with the 5th year students of Portlaoise College. This initiative endeavours to provide a firsthand insight for senior cycle students into the world of work. During the programme, employees of Laois County Council (from the HR department to the Fire Brigade and everyone in between), provided a number of talks on the background of the organisation, services, roles and responsibilities of staff as well as workshops on CV preparation and interview techniques, finishing off with mock interviews for all the students, conducted by Council staff. The students were also brought on a site visit to Laois County Council and Portlaoise Fire Station, seeing as part of their visits, the various career opportunities that exist within the organisation.

At a thoroughly enjoyable concluding session held at the school on 8th March, the students received Certificates of Achievement for completing the programme and gave feedback on their experiences of the programme to Council Staff and Programme Coordinators Rose Doolin and Georgina Ireland who all gave of their time over the duration of the academic year. The session was also attended by An Cathaoirleach, Cllr Tom Mulhall.

The College and Council have been big supporters of the Schools’ Business Partnership Programme. The commitment and engagement of their staff not only benefits the students, but has far reaching impacts on the local community.

“The impact that this initiative has had on the students is visible right from day one, it generates an interest and motivation for the students to succeed and to continue to work hard on their studies. The partnership with Laois County Council has been invaluable to the school”, said Keith McClearn, Coordinator of the programme for Portlaoise College.

‘Laois County Council are delighted to be in partnership with Portlaoise College. Our employees are committed to the programme and they enjoy meeting the students and sharing their career experiences with them. It is also an opportunity for the employees of to gain insight into student life and our educational system.’ Georgina Ireland, Community Development, Laois County Council.

Funded by the Department of Education & Skills, The Schools’ Business Partnership (SBP) has to date matched 162 post primary schools in Ireland with a local business.

This successful relationship will continue in 2017/2018 academic year.