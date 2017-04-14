Award for Heywood girl's mental health photograph

A stunning photo by Laois student Arianna Mezzepelle from Heywood Community School, Ballinakill has been awarded Highly Commended at the Mental Health Ireland Photography and Art Competition.

Her image of hands holding flowers was entered in the ‘Mind Your Mental Health’ themed competition, which is aimed at opening conversations for secondary students around anxiety, self-harm and depression.

Martin Rogan is CEO of Mental Health Ireland.

“Young people in Ireland have taken a great interest in mental health and this is very obvious from the entries we have received this year, both in art and photography. They are not just interested in their own mental health but show interest in supporting others. The standard was at a very high level and we are delighted to have hosted our second exhibition this year in Wood Quay to showcase the top 44 entries from the1,500 received.” he said.

The winning pieces will appear in Mental Health Ireland’s 2018 calendar.