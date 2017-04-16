CBS Meitheal graduation

Ten students from St Mary’s CBS Portlaoise enjoyed a special day at their Meitheal graduation in Holy Family Church, Askea, Carlow.

The diocesan youth leaders spent the last year aiding first years in their school with the daunting transition from Primary to secondary school, and were praised for their work at the event on March 24.

Meitheal is a youth leadership programme involving 23 secondary schools in the Kildare and Leighlin Diocese under the direction of Bishop Denis Nulty, Robert Norton Meitheal co-ordinator and teacher Katrina Foley, St Mary’s CBS.