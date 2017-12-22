My Year - Ellen McWey

What was your personal highlight of 2017?

The highlight of my year has to be competing in the World Young Breeder’s Championship in Canada on the Irish Young Breeder’s Team. Placing second nationally in the Richard Burke TY Personified Award was a nice surprise as well.

Did you achieve all you wanted to achieve in 2017?

I feel I achieved all my main goals. In terms of my horse riding, I made the transition from ponies to horses, in YSI, our group won a National Award, our mini-company, SenseAbility, achieved great success and most importantly, I really enjoyed the year!

What was your biggest disappointment/regret of 2017?

Being afraid to make a mistake and over-analysing minor details held me back in the mini-company and several other projects at first.

What was the greatest challenge you faced in 2017?

I’m tempted to say that the greatest challenge was simply that the year went so fast! Balancing sports, school and running a business as well as trying to earn my place on the Irish Young Breeder’s team was a feat that took an incredible amount of time management.

What was a standout moment for you in 2017 in the cultural sphere

Going to see The Coronas in The Marquee in Cork is a summer tradition for my friends and I.

Who was the standout personality for you in 2017?

It’s hard to name just one as I have been helped by so many trainers, teachers and people over the past year. My friends and family are always brilliant, though.

What are your goals/ambitions for 2018?

For 2018, I have a nice mare I would like to see jump some big classes and I’m hoping to do Young Riders with her. I am also a member of Heywood’s first Irish Debating team in about ten years so hopefully with a bit of luck, we will win the next round of the competition.

What is on your 'To Do' list in 2018?

Well there’s always a bit of schoolwork to get done and I want to get my provisional license.

What is your biggest fear for 2018?

My biggest fear for 2018 is simply just not taking whatever opportunities come my way and not spending enough time with my friends and family.

Who would you like to see be successful in 2018?

A lot of my friends qualified for the BT Young Scientist this year and I’d love to see them getting on well!

What sporting event would you most like to attend in 2018?

I would absolutely love to go to the FEI World Equestrian Games in the USA. The Dublin Horse Show is always brilliant as well .

What cultural event would you most like to attend in 2018?

I’d love to go see The Academic in concert.

Who would you say is 'One to Watch' in 2018?

Some of the mini-companies in Heywood C.S., this year are very enterprising. Personally, I’m keeping an eye on Bear Bank, who sell teddy bears with a money box inside them!

What are your hopes for Laois in 2018?

I very much hope that the Laois A&E unit isn’t downgraded.