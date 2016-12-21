Laois senior and U-21 hurlers make donation to St Vincent de Paul

The Laois senior and U-21 hurlers got into the Christmas spirit this week when they donated €500 to the Laois branch of St Vincent de Paul.

The money was raised by the players by foregoing their usual meal after training, and donating the price of those meals to charity. The presentation took place after training on Tuesday night in Heywood, where Paschal McEvoy, President of Laois St Vincent de Paul, accepted the cheque from players reps Ross King and Enda Rowland.

Laois begin their 2016 season on January 8 against NUI Galway at 2pm in Abbeyleix.