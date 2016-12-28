Marlins swimmers impressing all over the province as year draws to an end

LEINSTER DISTANCE GALA

A team of 15 swimmers headed up to the National Aquatic Centre Dublin for the Leinster Distance Gala, and they participated in 39 events in total.

The swimmers were Christopher Carew, Toni Dolan, Tyler Dolan, Sean Donoghue, Christian Kenny-Carroll, Sadhbh Kenny-Carroll, Taylor McCormack, Caoimhe Moore, Cian Nugent, Jordan Overton, Scott Overton, Daniela Ryan, Eve Tarpey, Leah Tarpey and Valera Zaharovs. There was great swimming to be had and Personal Best times were smashed.

Christopher Carew in the U-17 age group achieved two very well deserved second places in his 200m breast stroke and 400m Individual Medley (IM), and received a top 20 finish in the 200m free for his merits.

Tyler Dolan was in the same age group, but this time for the girls achieved a top 30 finish in her 400m IM. Her sister Toni, too, had some great swimming and was placed in the top 20 for the 200m breast and 400m IM and got two Personal Best (PB) times in her 200m Breast and 200m IM. Sean Donoghue finished in the top 15 in two of his events and gained a massive 10 second PB in his 200m breast.

Christian Kenny-Carroll finished eighth in his 400m freestyle with a two second PB and also finished in the top 30 in the rest of his three events with a great nine second PB in his 200m IM. His sister Sadhbh swam in four events and got a great four second PB in her 200m freestyle.

Taylor McCormack swam in four events and managed to spectacularly smash her previous PBs in the 200m free and 200m back stroke knocking a staggering 17 seconds off both swims. Caoimhe Moore, also swam fantastically well, she achieved three PBs in three of her events, 200m back, 200m IM and 200m free and finished in the top 25 for her 200m breast.

Cian Nugent showed some good form in his two events, managing to PB in his 200m breast stroke. Jordan Overton swam two events, and came fourth in his 400m IM and eighth in his 200m freestyle. His brother Scott swam the 200m IM for the first time and did a great time of 3.35.29.

Daniela Ryan, who is only 12 years of age, is the first Laois Marlins girl swimmer to attempt to swim a 200m butterfly, which is extremely difficult to swim as it entails swimming eight lengths of a 25 metre pool. Daniela came in the top 25 of her age group with a fabulous time of 3.45.66.

The Tarpey sisters Eve and Leah also had a good gala, they swam really well, Leah managed to achieve two top 30 finishes in the 200m back and 200m IM, with Eve finishing in the top 40 in her 200m IM.

Valera Zaharovs completed the line up for the day and did not disappoint. He took a huge 14 seconds off his previous 200m IM PB and nine seconds off his 200m backstroke. This was great swimming by all our swimmers at a very competitive Leinster Swim Gala.

KILKENNY WINTER GALA

On a night of blanket fog, a team of 17 swimmers travelled over to Kilkenny for their annual winter gala.

The swimmers who made the trip were Amy Bergin, Lucy Brennan, Orla Colley, Lucy Donoghue, Samuel Farrell, Anna Keane, Taylor McCormack, Aoibhin Mcdonald, James Mcdonald, Archie Mcdonald, Caoimhe Moore, Sadhbh Moore, Cian Nugent, Niamh Ryan, Ben Wall, Gary Young O’Shea and Valera Zaharovs covered 71 events and were rewarded with great PBs and 18 medals in total.

The 18, well earned, medals were a credit to Taylor McCormack, silver (50m free), bronze (100m Back), James McDonald bronze (50m Fly), Caoimhe Moore, gold (50m breast), two bronzes, (50m free, 100m breast), Cian Nugent, silver (100m breast), Niamh Ryan, gold (50m back), Ben Wall, silver (100m fly), Valera Zaharovs, gold (100m back), two silvers (50m back, 100m fly). The winning relay team of Valera, Gary Young O’Shea, Lucy Brennan and Amy Bergin all took bronze.

Personal Best times were flying out of the pool all night for all our swimmers. Amy Bergin had three PBs and her best was in the 11-12 year old 100m freestyle, knocking a fantastic seven seconds off her previous time. Lucy Brennan had a magnificent swim in the 11-12 year 100m backstroke knocking a whopping 26 seconds off.

Orla Colley took seven seconds and Lucy Donoghue one second in the U-10 50m free. Sam Farrell had two very good PBs in the 11-12 year 50m breast and 50m back, taking a magnificent 15 seconds off both of them. Anna Keane again, two good PBs, four seconds off her 100m breast and three seconds off her 100m free.

Taylor McCormack in the 13-14 year old catergory achieved two PBs taking four seconds off her 50m free and five seconds off her 50m butterfly. The three siblings in our club Aoibhin, James and Archie McDonald showed great form, Aoibhin took seven secs off 50m backstroke and James took a massive 15 seconds off his 50m butterfly. Archie, who is the youngest of the three and new to galas, swam really well in his two events, the 50m free and 50m back.

Caoimhe Moore had three PBs on the night and her best was in the 100m back with a two second PB. Her sister Sadhbh was merited with two PBs in the 50m free and 100m back. Cian Nugent had a fantastic night and was credited with PBs times in all five of his events, his best was five seconds off his 13-14 years 100m breaststroke.

Niamh Ryan also achieved personal best tmes in all three of her events, the best being in the 15 year old and over 100m freestyle. Ben Wall too, achieved personal best times in all of his events, his best event was 100m breast with a four second PB.

Gary Young O’Shea achieved four PBs, the best a four second one in 100m free. Finally, Valera Zaharovs achieved a huge PB in his 100m breast taking a massive 12 seconds off.

ST FIACC’S CARLOW SWIM CLUB CHRISTMAS GALA 2016

Last week, twenty swimmers travelled to our neighbouring county of Carlow to attend their annual Christmas Swim Gala.

These swimmers who travelled were Alice Bickerdike, Aoife Cuddy, Fionn Cuddy, Oliver Macauley, Taylor McCormack, Aoibhin McDonald, James McDonald, Conor McMahon, Archie McDonald, Conor Menendez, Caoimhe Moore, Sadhbh Moore, Noah Murphy, Cian Nugent, Riona Nugent, Kate Redmond, Eve Tarpey, Leah Tarpey, Ben Wall and Gary Young O’Shea and entered 76 events between them.

There was a haul of medals won on the day. Gold medals were won by Fionn Cuddy in the U-8 category in 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 50m breaststroke. James McDonald U-10 100m backstroke. Conor McMahon 11-12, 50m backstroke. Conor Menendez 13-14 50m backstroke. Caoimhe Moore 11-12, 50m free, 50m back, 50m breast, 50m butterfly, 100m freestyle and 100m breast stroke. Cian Nugent, 11-12, 50m freestyle. Eve Tarpey, 13-14, 50m butterfly. Leah Tarpey, 13-14, 50m free, 50m back and 100m IM. Ben Wall, 13-14, 100m back stroke and 100m butterfly.

Silver medals were won by Oliver MacAuley 9-10, 50m butterfly. Aoife Cuddy U-10, 100m backstroke. Aoibhin McDonald, 11-12, 100m breaststroke. James McDonald U10, 100m breast stroke and 100m IM. Conor McMahon, 11-12, 50m free and 50m fly. Conor Menendez, 13-14, 100m breast stroke. Sadhbh Moore, U-10, 100m IM. Cian Nugent, 11-12, 100m breast, 50m breast and 100m IM. Kate Redmond, 11-12, 50m breast. Eve Tarpey, 13-14, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 100m IM. Leah Tarpey, 13-14, 100m backstroke. Ben Wall, 13-14, 100m freestyle. Gary Young O’Shea, 11-12, 100m back stroke.

Bronze medals were won by Aoife Cuddy U-10 100m IM. Fionn Cuddy, U-10, 100m IM. Taylor McCormack, 13-14, 50m freestyle. Aoibhin McDonald, 11-12, 100m back. Conor McMahon, 13-14, 50m free. Cian Nugent, 11-12, 100m freestyle. Eve Tarpey, 13-14, 20m freestyle. Ben Wall, 13-14, 100m breaststroke. Gary Young O’Shea, 11-12, 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly.

There was great swimming by some of our younger swimmers on the night, particularly, Alice Bickerdike in her 50m free and 50m breast stroke. Archie McDonald manage to PB in both of his events in the U-8 50m freestyle taking four seconds off his previous time and a phenomenal ten seconds off his 50m back stroke.

Noah Murphy in his 11-12 year old category 50m freestyle event got a really good three second PB. Finally, Riona Nugent showed much promise in her 50m breaststroke with a massive 14 second PB.

On behalf of Laois Marlins Swim Club I would like to congratulate all our swimmers on their outstanding swimming over the last year and would like to wish all our members, coaches, volunteers and families a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. We will be back in the New Year with more Laois Marlins swimming news.