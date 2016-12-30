MY SPORTING YEAR - Ger Dunne (Soccer)

For those watching Ireland closely at Euro 2016 in France, they will have noticed Portlaoise man Ger Dunne with the Irish team. Ger has been working as a Performance Analyst with Martin O'Neill for the last number of years, and is a key member of the Derry man's back room team. He also worked with Dundalk FC in the Europa League, and is currently studying for his UEFA Pro License coaching badge.

LOOKING BACK

What was your personal highlight of 2016?

The celebrations on the pitch after beating Italy 1-0 in Euro 2016. An amazing night where we felt it all just came together.

Did you achieve all you wanted to achieve in 2016?

Yes, more than expected. The Euros were an amazing experience to be part of. I got a place on the UEFA Pro Licence, and I was involved with Dundalk for their European games.

What was your biggest disappointment/regret of 2016?

Losing to France in the last 16 of Euro 2016, I think had we got through that we could have beaten Iceland and we would have been in a semi final, who knows what would have happened?

Who was the toughest opponent you faced in 2016?

Belgium in Bordeaux, a 3-0 defeat, nothing went our way that day.

Who gave the best individual/team performance that you witnessed in 2016?

I think our win against Italy and what was at stake, Dundalk drawing 1-1 away to Legia Warsaw was right up there in terms of team performance, the Irish rowers at the Olympics, Dublin winning the All Ireland again, there are so many to choose from.

What was the best sporting event you attended in 2016?

Euro 2016.

What sporting event do you wish you could have attended in 2016?

The Olympics in Rio.

Who played the biggest role in helping you to be successful in 2016?

Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane.

Non-Sporting highlight of the year?

I got engaged to Rebecca.

LOOKING FORWARD

What are your goals/ambitions for 2017?

Qualify for the 2018 World Cup, get married, complete my MSc, complete my UEFA Pro Licence- quite a busy year ahead!

What is you biggest fear for 2017?

We don’t qualify for the World Cup.

Aside from you/your team, who would you like to see be successful in 2017?

Portlaoise AFC first team, the lads are a great young group they deserve success.

What sporting event would you most like to attend in 2017?

Rugby Six Nations Ireland v England on 18th March could be amazing.

Who would you say is 'One to Watch' in 2017?

Andy Boyle has just moved to Preston from Dundalk, he will make a big impact.

PREDICTIONS

All-Ireland Football and Hurling

Kerry and Kilkenny

Premiership and Champions League

Chelsea and Barcelona

6 Nations and European Champions Cup

Ireland and Saracens

Laois Senior Football and Hurling?

The Heath (if Stradbally can survive the relegation playoff and win it next year why not?), Rathdowney-Errill