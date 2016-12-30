MY SPORTING YEAR - Alison McEvoy (Camogie)

The 2016 season was a tough one for the trophy cabinet in Alison McEvoy's house. Already creaking under the weight of multiple county final medals with Sarsfields, she starred for O'Moore's as they won their first county title this year. She also won another senior football title with Sarsfields, and then capped off the year by being named the Laois Camogie 'Player of the Year'.

LOOKING BACK

What was your personal highlight of 2016?

My personal highlight of the year was winning the camogie county final with O'Moore's, and the senior football final with Sarsfields.

Did you achieve all you wanted to achieve in 2016?

Winning the camogie county final has been one of my biggest achievement so far, so I would say that this year I did achieve everything I worked for, from a camogie perspective.

What was your biggest disappointment/regret of 2016?

Losing to Foxrock-Cabinteely and missing out on the opportunity to reach a senior Leinster final.

Who was the toughest opponent you faced in 2016?

The full-forward for Myshall in the Leinster club championships was my toughest opponent, she was very experienced.

Who gave the best individual/team performance that you witnessed in 2016?

I must say Erin Murray was a standout player for O'Moore's this year, she was one of the best players all year, and certainly on county final day.

What was the best sporting event you attended in 2016?

Ireland v Italy in the 6 Nations.

What sporting event do you wish you could have attended in 2016?

The All-Ireland hurling final.

Who played the biggest role in helping you to be successful in 2016?

Alan George and Dermot McGill both had huge input into my success in 2016.

Non-Sporting highlight of the year?

Getting a new job.

LOOKING FORWARD

What are your goals/ambitions for 2017?

To retain both county titles in camogie and football, and to progress further in Leinster.

What is you biggest fear for 2017?

I don't have one.

Aside from you/your team, who would you like to see be successful in 2017?

I'd like to see Rosenallis be as successful, or more, next year.

What sporting event would you most like to attend in 2017?

The All-Ireland hurling final.

Who would you say is 'One to Watch' in 2017?

Casey Conroy in both hurling and football. She has great potential and bring great enthusiasm with her presence.

PREDICTIONS

All-Ireland Football and Hurling

Kerry for the football, Tipperary for the hurling.

Premiership and Champions League

Chelsea and Real Madrid.

6 Nations and European Champions Cup

Ireland and Munster.

Laois Senior Football and Hurling?

Stradbally and Rathdowney-Errill.