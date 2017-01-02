MY SPORTING YEAR - Erone Fitzpatrick (Ladies Football)

It's unlikely that there was anyone busier on the sporting front in 2016 than Erone Fitzpatrick. A talented footballer, soccer player, basketballer and hurler, she has enjoyed incredible success with Scoil Chríost Rí in recent times. She was a key member of the Junior football team which won the All-Ireland title during 2016, and she also played in All-Ireland basketball and soccer finals with the school. She plays club football with Park-Ratheniska, and basketball with Portlaoise Panthers.

LOOKING BACK

What was your personal highlight of 2016?

Winning the All-Ireland U-16 schools football final , after coming from the 'C' grade to 'A' in the space of one year.

Did you achieve all you wanted to achieve in 2016?

I achieved most of what I aimed for in 2016, but as they say, you can't win them all!

What was your biggest disappointment/regret of 2016?

Losing both the U-16 and minor county finals.

Who was the toughest opponent you faced in 2016?

Alison Taylor from Portlaoise.

Who gave the best individual/team performance that you witnessed in 2016?

Claire Melia, who is an Irish U-18 and Senior international basketballer, and plays with Portlaoise Panthers. She gives 100% in every match and is the driving force behind the Panthers basketball teams, schools teams, and her international teams.

What was the best sporting event you attended in 2016?

The Laois senior football final between Stradbally and Portlaoise.

What sporting event do you wish you could have attended in 2016?

I wish I could have attended the All-Ireland senior football final between Dublin and Mayo.

Who played the biggest role in helping you to be successful in 2016?

My coaches with all the teams I play for, and my family.

Non-Sporting highlight of the year?

The Electric Picnic.

LOOKING FORWARD

What are your goals/ambitions for 2017?

My goals are to win as much as we can, and to enjoy it and have fun while we're doing it!

What is you biggest fear for 2017?

My biggest fear is getting injured.

Aside from you/your team, who would you like to see be successful in 2017?

I would like to see all Laois teams doing well, as it's important for younger people to have senior teams to look up to and be inspired by.

What sporting event would you most like to attend in 2017?

The 6 Nations final.

Who would you say is 'One to Watch' in 2017?

Eimear Corri.

PREDICTIONS

All-Ireland Football and Hurling

Dublin and Tipperary or Kilkenny.

Premiership and Champions League

Chelsea and Real Madrid.

6 Nations and European Champions Cup

Ireland and Leinster.

Laois Senior Football and Hurling?

Portlaoise and Borris-Kilcotton.