MY SPORTING YEAR - Nicole Turner (Swimming)

If anyone deserves to kick back and relax over Christmas and the New Year, it is Portarlington swimmer Nicole Turner. In 2016 she qualified for five finals at the Paralympic Games in Rio, as well as claiming two silver and one bronze medal at the European Championships. Incredibly, she is still just 14 years old. A bright future certainly awaits.

LOOKING BACK





What was your personal highlight of 2016?

Winning my first European Senior Medals (two silver, one bronze) in swimming and carrying the Irish flag at the closing ceremony at the Paralympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

Did you achieve all you wanted to achieve in 2016?

Yes and more. Winning the medals was a big plus in May 2016 and making five finals and achieving PBs in the Paralympic Games was unbelievable for me.

What was your biggest disappointment/regret of 2016?

I didn't have one. I felt that every competition I went to I gave it my all and had no regrets left behind.





Who was the toughest opponent you faced in 2016?

My toughest opponent was Tiffany Thomas Kane an S6 swimmer from Australia, she competed in everyone of my events in Rio.





Who gave the best individual sporting performance that you witnessed in 2016?

My swimming team mate Ellen Keane, she achieved her goal by winning the bronze in the 100m breast stroke in her third Paralympic Games. She was ecstatic and so were we!



What was the best sporting event you attended in 2016?

The Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, I was the youngest Irish athlete of a team of 48 athletes. It was truly amazing and I was privileged to represent Ireland on this World Stage. It was a fantastic place to be with all these professional Parlaympic Athletes.

What sporting event do you wish you could have attended in 2016?

I had such a busy year, there are no other sporting events I wished I could have attended.

Who played the biggest role in helping you to be successful in 2016?

My family, my friends, my coaches from both Paralympic Ireland and Laois Marlins and my team members all played a part in the success I had in 2016.





LOOKING FORWARD





What are your goals/ambitions for 2017?

To achieve Personal Best times in my events and hopefully medal in a couple or more of these events. I would love to qualify for the IPC World Swimming Championships in Mexico City in 2017.

What is you biggest fear for 2017?

I don't have one.

Aside from you/your team, who would you like to see be successful in 2017?

My friend Dylan Prenderville from County Clare and the rest of the Irish team who are going to the World Dwarf Games in Canada in August 2017.





What sporting event would you most like to attend in 2017?

The IPC Swimming World Championships 2017 in Mexico City.





Who would you say is 'One to Watch' in 2017?

Eleanor Robinson S6 swimmer she was very good in the Paralympic Games.