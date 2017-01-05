MY SPORTING YEAR - Brian Stapleton (Hurling)

There are a lot of criteria you can use to judge the success of your season, but when you're the captain of a team that makes history, then you can't do much more than that. Back in October, Brian Stapleton lead Borris-Kilcotton to their maiden Laois SHC title, when they beat Rathdowney-Errill after a replay. It was a testing campaign for the club, who had three replays along the way, putting Brian's leadership skills to the test. A teacher in Knockbeg College, he also works with Midlands Radio.

LOOKING BACK

What was your personal highlight of 2016?

Captaining my club, Borris-Kilcotton, to win the Laois Senior Hurling Championship.

Did you achieve all you wanted to achieve in 2016?

Yes.

What was your biggest disappointment/regret of 2016?

Turning down a position in RTE radio sports commentary with Jack Nolan!

Who was the toughest opponent you faced in 2016?

Neil Foyle.

Who gave the best individual/team performance that you witnessed in 2016?

The Ireland rugby team against New Zealand in Chicago.

What was the best sporting event you attended in 2016?

The Laois Senior Hurling Final.

What sporting event do you wish you could have attended in 2016?

The Olympics in Rio.

Who played the biggest role in helping you to be successful in 2016?

My girlfriend Roisin, parents and my brother Colm.

Non-Sporting highlight of the year?

Holidays in California.

LOOKING FORWARD

What are your goals/ambitions for 2017?

To retain the Laois Senior Hurling title.

What is your biggest fear for 2017?

Other players copying Dan and Jim Fitzpatrick’s horrendous fashion sense!

Aside from you/your team, who would you like to see be successful in 2017?

Johnstownbridge Camogie Team and Park-Ratheniska.

What sporting event would you most like to attend in 2017?

Ireland vs England in the 6 Nations in the Aviva.

Who would you say is 'One to Watch' in 2017?

Stephen Campion from my own club.

PREDICTIONS

All-Ireland Football and Hurling

Dublin and Tipperary.

Premiership and Champions League

Chelsea and Barcelona.

6 Nations and European Champions Cup

Ireland and Leinster.

Laois Senior Football and Hurling?

Sitting on the fence on this one!