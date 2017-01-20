Laois Athletics Digest - News from all the clubs in the county

LAOIS ATHLETICS

The Leinster Masters Cross Country and Juvenile Relays

The Leinster Masters Cross Country and Juvenile Relays took place in Dunboyne last Sunday. It was a festival of running and our Laois Athletes produced displays of the highest order.

Martin McDonald, a man that is in really super form had another great run to win the O60 category by a massive margin of just over three minutes. In the O50s we had Aengus Burke come in second place. Aengus is another man in fine form.

Cyril Cuddy dug deep in the final sprint to claim silver in the O40s. This also helped Portlaoise to the club team silver medal and a relay good O45 silver for Tony Reilly cemented their position. Tony was 5th overall.

The County Team also won silver on the day thanks to the efforts of all the athletes involved.

In the Juvenile relays, the St Abban's AC U-14 boys team won an excellent silver. This team has been together now for a couple of years and has really gone from strength to strength. Well done lads.

Downey Nissan Laois Secondary Schools Cross Country

It was a lovely day for Cross Country last Thursday in Killenard for the Secondary Schools Cross Country. O'Dempsey's GAA Grounds was the venue on a mild dry day so the young athletes escaped the mud. The Secondary Schools Cross Country is a great opportunity for athletes from different sporting backgrounds to test themselves against each other which gives a different edge to the racing. Well done to all the schools that took part especially the volunteers, teachers and students that put in the effort. We would also like to thank O'Dempsey's football club for their continued support and the use of their grounds.

A total of 244 athletes competed, so it made for a competitive day.

Minor Girls U-14: 1st - Ava O'Connor (Scoil Chriost Ri), 2nd - Grainne Lalor (Mountmellick CS), 3rd - Grainne Cotter (Scoil Chriost Ri).

Minor Boys U-14: 1st - Oisin Hooney (Knockbeg College), 2nd - Ronan Hyland (Mountmellick CS), 3rd - Iarlaith Galvin (Colaiste Iosagain).

Junior Girls U-15: 1st - Rebecca Fenlon (Colaiste Iosagain), 2nd - Sarah Delaney (Heywood CS), 3rd - Dearbhaill Cuddy (Mountrath CS).

Junior Boys U15: 1st - Ben Crotty (Knockbeg), 2nd - Oisin Jago (Mountrath CS), 3rd - Daniel Daly (St Mary's CBS).

Inter Girls U-17: 1st - Holly Bowe (St Fergal's), 2nd - Clodagh Tynan (St Fergal's), 3rd - Leanne Hyland (St Fergal's).

Inter Boys U-17: 1st - Cian McDonald (Heywood CS), 2nd - Adam Holden (St Mary's CBS), 3rd - Josh Lacey (Knockbeg College).

Senior Girls U-20: 1st - Louise Stack (Mountrath CS), 2nd - Aoibhinn Lawlor (Clonaslee CS), 3rd - Aisling Whooley (Colaiste Iosagain).

Senior Boys U-20: 1st - Fionn Marum (Portlaoise College), 2nd - Cialenn Mulhall (Knockbeg College), 3rd - Declan Roberts (Knockbeg College).

Endurance Squad

The Endurance Squad recommenced last Sunday in Emo Court and will continue over the next few months. The group meets in the carpark at 1000hrs and there is no charge for this session.

Sprint Squad

The Sprints Squad is ongoing in Vicarstown and there are still places available for anyone interested in sprint events.

Athletes need to be old enough to compete in Leinsters, ideally 12 years of age and upwards and should be focused on competing in the Leinster Championships, both Indoor and outdoor.

This is an excellent opportunity for young sprinters to hone their skills and improve while training with other athletes from different clubs.

The sprint squad is open to athletes from any Laois club and offers a chance for more focused training and still train in a group setting.

New participants are always welcome.

Upcoming Races

Downey Nissan Road Race Championships

- Novice Road Race. Venue: Ballyfin on 5th February.

- Intermediate Road Race. Venue: Vicarstown on 19th February.

- Senior Road Race. Venue: Kilcavan on 26th March.

- Junior and Masters Road Race. Venue: Portarlington on 23rd April.

Local Races

- Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 9.30am.

- The Heath 10k. Venue: The Heath Gaa, 29th January at 11am.

- The Heritage 5k, Killenard. 5th March

- The Streets of Portlaoise 5k. 17th March.

If your race does not appear on the calendar please contact us via Facebook or our website.

BALLYFIN AC

Ballyfin AC Training Schedule

Strength and Conditioning: Wednesday from 8-9pm in the Ballyfin Community Hall.

Senior Men: Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise. Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise. Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park.

Senior Women: Monday from 6.30-7.30pm, meeting in the Old Dunnes Store Car Park in Portlaoise.

Juvenile Training: Every Monday from 6.30-7.30pm in the Ballyfin Community Hall

every Friday from 6.30-7.30pm in The Portlaoise Leisure Centre, aimed at kids 10 and over.

BALLYROAN ABBEYLEIX AND DISTRICT AC

Training

Monday night long run leaving at 7pm from Sue Ryder. Tuesday training at the GAA field at 7.30pm for all ages. New members welcome.

EMO RATH AC

Time Trials

Jack Fortune travelled to the indoor track in AIT Athlone before Christmas for pre-season time trials. Although not yet at 100% competition sharpness, Jack recorded a very respectable 7.47 seconds for the 60m and just over 17 seconds for 150m. with the Leinster indoors fast approaching Jack is shaping up well for the sprints events. He is one of a number of athletes from the Club that regularly train with Laois Sprints Squad. Focus over the next few weeks for all our athletes will involve fine tuning their speed for the indoor competitions where we wish all our athletes the best of luck.



Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm – 7.45pm. Our TY students are of great assistance on Monday nights. Training for our older athletes continues on Friday nights 7.30pm – 8.30pm. For those involved in the Laois Sprints Squad there is a strength training session on Wednesday nights in Vicarstown hall 7.30pm – 8.30pm and sprint training on Sunday mornings 11.00am – 12.30pm.

MOUNTMELLICK AC

Road Racing

The year got off to a great start for the club with a number of our athletes competing in events around the country.

On Sunday the 8th of January we had Adam Holden, Curtis Lee and Colin Grennan out competing at the Abbeyleix 5k road race. The lads did very well in the event with Curtis Lee winning his age category and Colin Grennan having a great run after a bad spell of illness. Adam Holden put in the usual good performance and was fourth overall which is a great result for this young man. Rory Morrissey was one of our senior members was in action on the same day in the Ferrycarrig 5 mile road race and was mixing it with some of the best athletes Ireland has to offer. Rory was ninth overall which is fantastic given the number of talented senior athletes that were competing at it. Rory came home in a time of 28:38, very impressive indeed.

National Indoor League

Rory Morrissey was out flying the flag again on Saturday at the national indoor league in the AIT indoor athletics arena, Athlone where he won his wave in the 800m event in another great time of 2:15. It looks like 2017 is shaping up to be a great year for Rory.

Club Training

Mountmellick AC hold their training every Monday and Wednesday evenings from 7-8pm at the running track in Smiths Field. we are reminding all juvenile Athletes and their parents to make sure that they are dressed and kitted out in the right attire for winter training sessions and also as the flood lights are on a timer it is imperative that all parents arrive on time to pick their children up at the end of training. It is club policy that juvenile athletes under the age of 10 must have a parent/guardian present during training.

Membership

Membership of the club is open to adults and children over the age of 7 years.

Contact Details

For information on membership or anything else you can visit our Facebook Page. Leave a comment or private message. Or you can contact us directly on the club phone at 087-3493503.

PORTLAOISE AC

Leinster Master Cross Country

Our mens quartet of Tony Reilly, Cyril Cuddy, Colm Fitzgerald and Aengus Burke represented our club in the Leinster Masters Cross Country held in Dunboyne, County Meath. This is a very competitive race with all the best Masters runners in the province lining up.

All our guys had super runs giving everything right to the line and bringing home ten Leinster medals. (Three individual medals, four club silver medals and three county silver medals).

Tony Reilly led the team home finishing fifth overall and placing second in the O45 section. Tony also led the club and county teams to silver medals. Cyril Cuddy was next and had a great run passing two guys coming down the home straight. For all his hard work Cyril picked up a bronze medal in the O40 section and also got a club and county Silver. This was Cyril’s first Individual Leinster medal in Cross Country and well deserved.

Colm Fitzgerald, our Laois Novice Champion, was next and Colm’s strong run got him club and county silver medals, Aengus was next in and Aengus got a silver medal in the highly competitive O50 section and also got a club silver medal.

Great running by all the lads and just reward for their hard work and dedication.

Couch to 5K

Another super turnout for our Couch to 5K programme. All groups now have their second week over and are looking forward to the weeks ahead. Even at this early stage people are starting to see small differences in their fitness levels. Come the 17th of March they will be coasting down the main street of Portlaoise in our Streets of Portlaoise 5k. Well done to all and keep up the great effort.

Vicarstown Park Run

Again we had a good numbers out in the Local Park run out in Vicarstown. The ladies outnumbered the men but all put in great performances. Grace Reilly was first lady, Grace was followed by Joanne Carroll third, Anna Duggan sixth, Maria Cuddy seventh, Maria set a new PB, Patricia Naughton eighth, Elaine Moore 12th and Yvonne Lambe who was pacing Eoghan in his first Park run finished in 38th place.

Fionn Marum was first man home, followed by Paul Cuddy third, Richie Reid fourth in a new PB, PJ Carroll tenth and Robert Grant 27th.

Our Juveniles all had great runs with Caoimhe Cuddy leading them home with a New PB, Emma Jane Cuddy was next and also got a New PB. Eoghan Lambe running for the first time out there had a strong run. Well done to all.

Training

Female: Tuesday and Thursday, 6pm to 7pm, Track, Portlaoise College.

Male: Tuesday and Thursday, 7pm to 8pm, College Track.

Juveniles: Tuesday and Thursday, 7pm to 8pm, Portlaoise College Track.

Please check our Facebook page for updates.

ROSENALLIS KILCAVAN AC

Training

Training every Tuesday evening in Kilcavan GAA field at 6:30pm.

Schools Cross Country

Well done to the following club members who represented their schools in O'Dempsey's at Laois Secondary Schools Cross Country. Conor Conroy represented Clonaslee Vocational School, Odhran Davis, Ronan Hyland and Grainne Lalor all represented Mountmellick Comnunity School. Grainne finished second in minor girls 1000m and Ronan also took second position in minor boys. Thanks and well done to our four athletes and all athletes who competed this morning they provided a very enjoyable and exciting morning of competition.

ST ABBAN'S AC

Club Performances

Club members took part in a wide range of events and venues over the past week. Included among these were Stephen Hunter and Liam Byrne in the Leinster Masters cross country in Dunboyne. Stephen was 11th and scored on the Laois silver medal team, while Liam was 76th. Also in Dunboyne, the juvenile cross country relays were held and our Boys U-12 team had a fine run for seventh place team consisting of Harry Gordan, Jack Milton, Timmy Byrne and Evan English. The Boys U-14 team put in an excellent performance and came away with silver medals, the team made up of Adam Buggy, Lee Murray, Jack Fenlon and Eoin Cawley.

It was up to Athlone International Arena for another quartet of club members with Claire Delaney clearing 2.60m in the pole vault, Matthew Rossiter clearing 3.20m in the pole vault, Nicole Kehoe-Dowling got the shot out to 10.49m while Barry Regan clocked 7.55 seconds for the 60m. John Fenlon and Cian Kelly also went to AIT for the Galway indoors where they competed as guests, John clocking 8:58 for a new PB over 3K while Cian clocked 4:13 for his trip over 1500m. A group of ladies decided to travel to Nenagh to participate as guests in the Munster indoors over 800m with Lauryn Kealy 6th in 2:32.70, Maebh Maher 7th in 2:33.20 and Caragh Maher 8th in 2:33.27.

Leinster Indoors

For those interested the first weekend is in Athlone on the 11th and 12th February while the second weekend will be in the new indoor arena in Abbotstown on the 25th and 26th February. Please fill in entry details ASAP details on notice board. In the DCU invitational cross country several club members featured on the Knockbeg cross country teams with Oisin Hooney having an excellent race to finish second and lead his team to sixth. TJ Burke showed a welcome return to form.

Membership

Forms are available in the clubhouse and all are asked to complete and return with appropriate fees ASAP. Also anyone interested in joining the club are more than welcome to come along on Tuesday’s or Friday’s and talk to one of the club coaches. Fit4Life enthusiasts are welcome to the track on Monday’s and Wednesday’s and join in with Noeleen, Bernard and Ben from 7.30 onwards.

ST MICHAEL'S AC

St Michael's 2017 Registration

St Michael's AC will be holding it registration on the 10th and 16th of January 2017 at McCann Park.

More information will follow closer to the date. If you want to join a very friendly club, whether you're interested in short or long distance running or want to experience team events like cross country, track, indoor and outdoor, road races, half marathons, and marathons.

We had a lot of first time marathon runners crossing the line in Dublin in 2016, we also had a lot of runners running their first 5k and progressing to half marathons and more whatever your target for 2017. St Michael's can help you on your way.

St Michael's AC senior training

Senior training starts again at 7pm at the Heritage, Killenard. We meet up at the back part of the Car Park of the Hotel. New members are always welcome. Why not come along and join a very friendly running club. We cater for all levels and distances.

Ferrycarrig 5 mile

Well done to Monica Corcoran who ran a great time of 32:22 in the Ferrycarrig 5 mile race, this was a PB by 38 seconds to finish fourth lady in the race. Well done Monica from all in St Michael's AC.

Munster indoor Race Walk

Well done to John White who took part in the Munster Indoor walk and did extremely well to finish second in race, first in category and in a great time of 15.01. John ran a great race with no cards which is a great achievement for race walkers and proves his hard work and dedication is paying off. Well done John from all in St Michael's AC.

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Heritage Hotel – meeting at 7pm. Thursday training for the next few weeks will take place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5k to 20k, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Contact Us

Find us on Facebook (Michaels AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening, or check out our club website on www.stmichaelsac.com. Any questions and comments are welcome by e-mailing info@stmichaelsac.com.