Laois Athletics Digest - All the news from the clubs in Laois

LAOIS ATHLETICS

Leinster Intermediate Cross Country

Congratulations to Ballyfins Colin Maher who came second in the National Intermediate Cross Country last weekend. Colin has being making massive progress over the last couple of years and we wish him well for the rest of the year.

Celtic Cross Country International

Congratulations to Avril Deegan on represented Ireland in the Celtic cross country in Cardiff. Avril was part of the U-20 girls team and had a great run finishing in 18th place in a high quality field.

Downey Nissan Novice Road Race

The Downey Nissan Novice Road Race will take place in Ballyfin on Sunday next with registration taking place at Ballyfin Community Hall, from 10am. There will also be a non - championship juvenile program commencing at 11:15am with an U-8 race.

Endurance Squad

The Endurance Squad will be attending the Downey Nissan Laois Road Race Championships next weekend February 5th and will not be on the following weekend as the athletes will be competing in either the National B Championships or the Leinster Indoors. Best of luck to all.

Sprint Squad

The Sprints Squad is ongoing in Vicarstown and there are still places available for anyone interested in sprint events.

Athletes need to be old enough to compete in Leinsters, ideally 12 years of age and upwards and should be focused on competing in the Leinster Championships, both indoor and outdoor.

This is an excellent opportunity for young sprinters to hone their skills and improve while training with other athletes from different clubs. The sprint squad is open to athletes from any Laois club and offers a chance for more focused training and still train in a group setting.

New participants are always welcome

Upcoming Races

Downey Nissan Road Race Championships

- Novice Road Race Venue: Ballyfin on 5th February.

- Intermediate Road Race Venue: Vicarstown on 19th February.

- Senior Road Race Venue: Kilcavan on 26th March.

- Junior and Masters Road Race Venue: Portarlington on 23rd April.

Local Races

- Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 9:30am.

- The Heritage 5k Killenard 5th March.

- The Streets of Portlaoise 5k. 17th March.

If your race does not appear on the calendar please contact us via Facebook or our website.

BALLYFIN AC

Ballyfin AC Training Schedule

Strength and Conditioning: Wednesday from 8-9pm in the Ballyfin Community Hall.

Senior Men: Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise. Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise. Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park.

Senior Women: Monday from 6.30-7.30pm, meeting in the Old Dunnes Store Car Park in Portlaoise.

Juvenile Training: Every Monday from 6.30-7.30pm in the Ballyfin Community Hall

every Friday from 6.30-7.30pm in The Portlaoise Leisure Centre, aimed at kids 10 and over.

BALLYROAN ABBEYLEIX AND DISTRICT AC

Training

Monday night run from sue ryder leaving at 7pm sharp. Tuesday night training on the gaa field at 7.30pm for all ages. New members welcome.

Leinster Intermediate and Master's Cross Country Dunboyne

Well done to Martin McDonald who ran for the first time in the O-60 category and having a fabulous run came home in first place just over three minutes ahead of the next O-60 man. The club also had John Kirwan in the intermediate race. Despite injury John ran well in a quality field and finished strongly.

EMO RATH AC

Training

Training continues every Monday night from 6.45pm – 7.45pm. Our TY students are of great assistance on Monday nights. Training for our older athletes continues on Friday nights from 7.30pm – 8.30pm. For those involved in the Laois Sprints Squad there is a strength training session on Wednesday nights in Vicarstown hall 7.30pm – 8.30pm and sprint training on Sunday mornings 11.00am – 12.30pm.

MOUNTMELLICK AC

Club Training

Mountmellick AC hold their training every Monday and Wednesday evenings from 7-8pm at the running track in Smiths Field. We are reminding all juvenile athletes and their parents to make sure that they are dressed and kitted out in the right attire for winter training sessions and also as the flood lights are on a timer it is imperative that all parents arrive on time to pick their children up at the end of training. It is club policy that juvenile athletes under the age of 10 must have a parent/Guardian present during training.

Membership

Membership of the club is open to adults and children over the age of 7 years.

Contact Details

For information on membership or anything else you can visit our Facebook Page. Leave a comment or private message. Or you can contact us directly on the club phone at 087-3493503.

PORTLAOISE AC

Laois Secondary Schools Cross Country

Congratulations to all our athletes who competed in the Laois Schools Cross Country. All put in great performances. In the minor races we had two athletes running, Kate Delaney & Niall Kirby both running strong and working hard all through their races. Great running by Kate & Niall.

In the Junior girls race Siofra Marum was our only athlete, Siofra also put in a very strong performance all the way to the finish. In the Intermediate race we had two boys toeing the line. Tiarnan Marum & Robert Laffan again the lads left nothing out there and raced hard all the way to the finish line.

In the senior races we had four athletes running, Louise Stack went from the gun and came home strongly to win the girls race with ease, Amy Walsh ran a super race and was in third place all the way, Amy after running hard all the way around the 2K course was just pipped on the line and ended up in fourth place.

In the lad’s race Fionn Marum also led early on and came home a convincing winner, Cian O'Toole in his first year of running came through strongly and finished in eighth place. A great run by Cian.

Well done to all great to see so many representing their schools.

Vicarstown Park Run

The Vicarstown park run is becoming a popular event for our Athletes each week, many using it as a tempo run and a good way to get a good run on grass.

Grace Reilly was first Lady again this week, Grace was followed by Elaine Moore seventh, Catriona Marshall eight who set a PB, Sinead Curtis 13th and Nuala Arrigan 17th.

Paul Cuddy was first man home for us in fourth place, followed by Patrick Marshall fifth, Richie Reid sixth, PJ Carroll 12th, Niall Collins 13th and Robert Grant in 40th place.

Our only Juvenile runner this week was Caoimhe Cuddy she was first in her category just outside her PB. Well done to all who ran.

Couch to 5K Update

All groups now have their third week over them and it is great to see that the enthusiasm is still there, It was a great sight to see so many Hi-Vis bibs running, jogging and walking around the track, keep it up folks the weeks are flying by.

Ballyfin 6K Road Race

We had a good crew out in Ballyfin, taking part in the Ballyfin 6K Road race. All ran well and were delighted to get a run out in such a scenic location. Aengus Burke fought hard all the way but just lost out in the end to Tom Dunne. Great running by Aengus to finish in second place.

Kilcullen 5K Road Race

We had three athletes running in Kilcullen, All putting in super performances. Cyril Cuddy was fist home in a great time of 16:16 and first O40. Cyril was followed by James Hamm 16:27 (seventh overall) and Colm Fitzgerald running 16:55 (tenth overall). Great to see all the lads hitting good form. Well done.

Training

Female: Tuesday and Thursday, 6pm to 7pm, Track, Portlaoise College.

Male: Tuesday and Thursday, 7pm to 8pm, College Track.

Juveniles: Tuesday and Thursday, 7pm to 8pm, Portlaoise College Track.

Please check our Facebook page for updates.

ROSENALLIS-KILCAVAN AC

Training

Training every Tuesday evening in Kilcavan GAA field at 6:30pm.

ST ABBAN'S AC

National Inter cross country and juvenile relays

A small number of club athletes made the journey to Tuam, Galway for the National Intermediate Cross Country and Juvenile cross country relays. Stephen Lawlor was our sole senior competitor and he finished 17th out of a field of 88 runners. In the National juvenile cross relays we had a boys U-14 team composed of Jack Fenlon, Adam Buggy, Lee Murray and Eoin Cawle finish eight overall.

The Laois Secondary schools cross country Championships were held O’Dempsey's GAA ground on Thursday. Knockbeg College were out in force and took home several of the days boys team medals, winning the Minor, first and second in the junior, second in the Intermediate and first in the senior. Well done to all club athletes involved.

Else where in the Killcullen 5k, Stephen Hunter was a close second after a sprint finsh.

Table Quiz

The ninth annual table quiz saw 26 teams turnout in Behan’s last Thursday night. It was a close affair with the top three teams within three points of each other. The winning team was 'Five tricks' 25 (Aine Shiels, Edmond Shiels, Andrew Kelly and Michael Lyons) with 76 points from Kelly’s Heroes (Rody Kelly, Padraig Farrell, Billy McDonald, William Ryan) on 74 points and in third was The B-Team (Conor Barry, Catherine Barry, Eoin Barry, Annette Barry) on 70 points. Thanks to everyone for supporting the event, the raffle and those that sponsored spot prizes and to Marie and John Behan for the facilities. The ladies as usual for a fine spread and to TJ Farrell for supplying the questions and to Pat Whelan and team for ensuring all went smoothly.

Upcoming

For those interested in entering the Leinster indoors on Day 1 and Day 2 which are being held in Athlone on the 11th and 12th February please fill in registration form in clubhouse, closing date is February 1st. For those whom have not sorted membership, please do so immediately so that you can be entered. New members are welcome.

The Laois road race programme gets underway on the fifth of February with the novice over 6k for the men and 3k for the ladies.

ST MICHAEL'S AC

Cushinstown Indoors Sprints

Well done to the four young athletes from Portarlington who took part in the Cushinstown Indoors Sprints meet .All 4 took home a medal for 60m. Boys U-8: Daniel Chinda silver. Boys U-9: Brian Chinda gold, Cillian Hoey silver. Girls U-11: Patience Chinda gold. Well done to all four on performing so well from all in St Michael's AC.

Irish runner paced mile

Well done to Liam De Buitléir who took part in an organised paced mile meet on Wednesday last and ran it in a PB of 6.10. That's super running from Liam and a PB that will be broken soon for sure. Well done Liam from all in St Michael's AC.

Laois Cross country championships

Well done to our three athletes who took part in the Schools Laois Cross Country during the week. Well done to Grainne Cotter who came third minor girls and team gold . Well done Grainne. Well done also to Leah McKenna who came fourth in junior girls and Ashling Whooley who came third in senior girls. Well done from all in St Michael's AC.

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Heritage Hotel – meeting at 7:00pm. Thursday Training for the next few weeks will take place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile training will continue each Monday and Thursday in 2016 from 6pm to 7pm recommencing in September at McCann Park in Portarlington. We would ask that all who take part in the sessions are fully registered with Michael’s athletics club, registration forms are available at each session. For more information, contact Jean on 087 2125870.

Contact Us

Find us on Facebook (Michaels AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening, or check out our club website on www.stmichaelsac.com. Any questions and comments are welcome by e-mailing info@stmichaelsac.com.