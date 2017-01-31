Bookies not backing Laois to win promotion in National Football League

Laois are not favoured to win promotion back to Division 2 of the GAA's Allianz National Football League.

According to the latest odds from Boyle Sports bookmakers, the O'Moore county is 3/1 to get promotion behind favourites Armagh and second favourites and All-Ireland semifinalists Tipperary.

Armagh, perhaps on the back of the involvement of Kieran McGeeney as coach, top the betting despite finishing bottom of the pile in Division 2 behind Laois in 2016.

The other counties in the division are Offaly, Louth, Longford, Sligo, Antrim, Laois play Louth in the first round of games next Saturday night, Februry 4 in O'Moore Park, Portlaoise. The game throws in at 7pm and will be screened live on eir sport.

Laois play favourites Armagh away on February 11 and take on Tipperary in Portlaoise on February 25. Tipperary are coached by former Laois boss Liam Kearns.