Laois Athletics Weekly News - All the latest from around the clubs of Laois

LAOIS ATHLETICS

South Leinster Schools

Overall there was a large turnout for the competition and Laois had a very good representation from most schools. It was a tricky course with a lot of tight turns and the weather didn't help matters on the day, with a strong wind and rainy spells.

In the Minor category; Ava O'Connor won the race leading from the start and finishing the 1k race over 100 metres ahead of second place. Oisin Hooney had to work slightly harder to take gold for St Joesephs in a competitive boys race.

Becky Fenlon from Colaiste Iosagain won an excellent bronze medal in the Junior girls race and Cian McDonald (Heywood) took bronze in the intermediate boys after making his way up through the field.

Laois again did well in the Senior races. Louise Stack won comfortably in the girls category and Cian Kelly (Knockbeg) controlled his race and looked in full control when he kicked in the last laps to take the win.

Laois had a lot of good performances outside of the medals also and well over fifteen athletes qualified for the Leinster Schools Cross Country.

Downey Nissan Novice Road Race

The Downey Nissan Novice Road Race took place in Ballyfin on Sunday last. There was a good turnout for the races and strong fields in both the Ladies and Mens. The juvenile element also attracted a large crowd. There is a full report in the paper.

Endurance Squad

The Endurance Squad will be attending the National B Championships next weekend February 12th and will not be on the following weekend as the athletes will be competing in either the Downey Nissan Intermediate Road Championships or the Leinster Indoors. Best of luck to all.

Sprint Squad

The Sprints Squad is ongoing in Vicarstown and there are still places available for anyone interested in sprint events.

Athletes need to be old enough to compete in Leinsters, ideally 12 years of age and upwards and should be focused on competing in the Leinster Championships, both Indoor and outdoor.

This is an excellent opportunity for young sprinters to hone their skills and improve while training with other athletes from different clubs. The sprint squad is open to athletes from any Laois club and offers a chance for more focused training and still train in a group setting. New participants are always welcome.

Upcoming Races

Downey Nissan Road Race Championships

- Intermediate Road Race. Venue: Vicarstown on 19th February.

- Senior Road Race. Venue: Kilcavan on 26th March.

- Junior and Masters Road Race. Venue: Portarlington on 23rd April.

Local Races

- Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 9.30am.

- The Heritage 5k, Killenard, 5th March

- The Streets of Portlaoise 5k, 17th March.

If your race does not appear on the calendar please contact us via Facebook or our website.

BALLYFIN AC

Ballyfin AC Training Schedule

Strength and Conditioning: Wednesday from 8-9pm in the Ballyfin Community Hall.

Senior Men: Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise. Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise. Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park.

Senior Women: Monday from 6.30-7.30pm, meeting in the Old Dunnes Store Car Park in Portlaoise.

Juvenile Training: Every Monday from 6.30-7.30pm in the Ballyfin Community Hall. Every Friday from 6.30-7.30pm in The Portlaoise Leisure Centre, aimed at kids 10 and over.

BALLYROAN ABBEYLEIX AND DISTRICT AC

Training

Monday night long run at 7pm meeting at Sue Ryder. Tuesday night training on the GAA field at 7.30pm for all ages.

National Junior Indoors

Avril Deegan travelled to Athlone on the 29th of January and took part in the national junior 1500m. Avril ran a superb race winning gold in a PB time of 4.43.17. Avril also competed in the 800m final having another strong run coming in third in another PB time of 2.21. A successful day for Avril taking home two national medals.

Charlie Curran Memorial 5k & 10k

We had five ladies travel to Carlow recently to take part in the 5k and 10k. Four of our ladies ran in the 5k and all produced good runs and win the ladies team trophy on the day. Agnes Fennelly led the team home in 24 minutes and supported well by teammates Annetoinnete Mills 24.43 (PB), Martina Peacock 26.16 (PB) and Michelle Harvey making her return to running in 29.54. We had Jean McEvoy running solo in the 10k and Jean produced a fantastic run to take home the honour of First Lady across the line in a time of 43.23.

Heath 10k

We had a good club turnout for The Heath 10k in less than nice conditions. It's a very challenging course with some steep hills to test the runners. All of our athletes ran very well on the day with John Kirwan leading them home in 43.17, with Louise Mahony closely behind in 43.21, Roland Tarrant 47.06, Ann Churchouse 49.59, Laura Mahoney 50.30 and Sharon Murtagh 1.01.55 making up the rest of our group. Well done to all club athletes on their achievements.

EMO RATH AC



Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm – 7.45pm. Our TY students are of great assistance on Monday nights. Training for our older athletes continues on Friday nights 7.30pm – 8.30pm. For those involved in the Laois Sprints Squad there is a strength training session on Wednesday nights in Vicarstown hall 7.30pm – 8.30pm and sprint training on Sunday mornings 11.00am – 12.30pm.

MOUNTMELLICK AC

Laois Sprint Squad

Two of our Members Jake Coss and Noel Coss travelled to AIT International Arena Athlone on Friday the 28th of February to train with the Laois sprint squad under the guidance of the County Sprints Coach David Keenan. The evening consisted of coaching Sprint Specific Drills, Sprint Form, timed sprints at 60m and 200m disciplines and proper use of starting blocks, and reaction times. It was a fantastic evening and is a an excellent way for the sprinters from around Laois to condition and prepare themselves for the upcoming Leinster indoor Track and Field championships. The Sprint Squad will be making this a regular training venue as well as their Sunday training sessions in Vicarstown over the next few weeks in anticipation of the upcoming championships.

Raheny Shamrocks 5 Mile Road Race

Sunday the 30th of January was a big day for young Adam Holden as he travelled to Dublin to compete at the AXA/Raheny Shamrocks 5 Mile Road race. It is a race that always attracts a massive number of runners of all abilities, and also the best Ireland has to offer with Irish international standard athletes competing in this very prestigious road race. Adam once again gave a fantastic account of himself in a field of 4000 runners to finish third in his age category with a tremendous time of 28:29. He was delighted with his performance, and well he should be, but to top off the day for him he met up and chatted with with Irish Olympian Mick Clohisey, who offered him sound advice and words of encouragement. Well done Adam, all your hard work is beginning to pay off.

The Great Heath 10k

Another of our athletes was in action on Sunday the 30th of January this time it was Curtis Lee who was in action in the annual Great Heath 10k Road Race hosted by the Heath GAA club. Another race that is very well subscribed to by both serious athletes and runners who are either beginning to run, or accomplished runners who are trying to shake off the cobwebs after the Christmas period. Mountmellick AC just want to say well done to Curtis Lee on a fantastic run at the Great Heath 10k Road Race. Curtis crossed the finish line in 39 minutes to finish ninth overall on a tough course, in very inclement race conditions. What a fantastic time and finish position for this young 15 year old athlete. Super racing Curtis, we are all very proud of you.

South Leinster Schools Cross Country

Cosby Estate Stradbally last Wednesday February 2nd was the venue for the 2017 South Leinster School’s Cross Country Championships. An event that was very well attended by some very promising young athletes on what can only be described as a wild and blustery day making racing conditions very challenging indeed. Mountmellick athlete Adam Holden representing his school Portlaoise CBS ran a great race in the Intermediate category event and qualified for the Leinster Secondary School’s Championships, which is to be held in Santry, Co Dublin next week. Good luck at the Leinsters Adam.

Club Training

Mountmellick AC hold their training every Monday and Wednesday evenings from 7-8pm at the running track in Smith's Field. We are reminding all juvenile athletes and their parents to make sure that they are dressed and kitted out in the right attire for winter training sessions, and also as the floodlights are on a timer it is imperative that all parents arrive on time to pick their children up at the end of training. It is club policy that juvenile athletes under the age of ten must have a parent/guardian present during training.

Membership

Membership of the club is open to adults and children over the age of seven years.

Contact Details

For information on membership or anything else you can visit our Facebook Page. Leave a comment or private message. Or you can contact us directly on the club phone at 087-3493503.

OUGHAVAL AC

Heath 10km

Well done to our Oughaval participants Liz Jago, Mary Whearty and St Michael's Andrew Murray. All three had a great run on Sunday's Heath 10km. Brilliant to see our adult runners going from strength-to-strength. Karen Connolly also had a great run in the Charlie Curran Memorial run in Carlow at the weekend.

South Leinster School's Cross Country

Oughaval AC had a great day at the South Leinster secondary school's cross country championships on Wednesday 1st of February, which were held in Stradbally.

Matthew Buggy (Knockbeg) finished in 60th spot in a field of about 200 in the minor race. Oisin Jago (Mountrath) ran a great race and finished 16th. Orla Fennelly (Athy) finished in 5th place in the intermediate girls race. Cathal Connaughton (Athy) finished in 7th place in the intermediate boys and Sean Sheridan (Portlaoise CBS) finished in 25th in the senior boys event.

With the top 16 in each race to qualify for the next round, Oisin, Orla and Cathal will go on to represent their schools in the Leinster Cross Country finals in Santry in two weeks time. Well done to all. Fabulous results for yourselves, your schools and your club.

Training

Training continues on Monday nights for younger ages and Wednesday for the older athletes from 7pm to 8pm. Registration for any athlete who has not registered for 2017, contact Susanne Scully.

PORTLAOISE AC

Raheny 5 Mile Road Race

Great running by all in the Raheny AXA 5 Mile road race, this is a top class race and great to see all our athletes mixing it with the best. Paula Grant, getting back to great form again, was third in the women’s O40 and placed 12th overall. Sharon Grant is on her way back to full fitness and also had a solid run.

Cyril Cuddy was in fourth place in the Mens O40, Cyril posting the same time as the third place finisher. Great running by Cyril who is presently hitting great form. Alex McDonald and John Broderick also made the trip up to Dublin and both had solid runs. Great running by all.

Heath GAA 10K

As is the case every year, the club was well represented in the Heath 10k Road Race.

The ladies were to the fore again out in great numbers all putting in great performances in what was not ideal conditions but always running with smiles on their faces.

Grace Reilly battled hard all the way and ran a great race to come home in third place, Grace led our Womens squad of Sinead White, Ursula O Malley, Olwyn Larkin, Lucy Dunne, Nuala Arrigan, Catherine Ryan, Tracey Gavin, Claire Cosgrove, Sarah Conroy, Martina Gardiner and Sinead Curtis.

Aengus Burke again keeping up his great form of late came home in second place in what was a very competitive race. Aengus was joined by John Campbell and Niall Collins who also put in great performance on the day. Well done to all who ran.

Lilliput RHYTHM 5K

Well done to Michelle Howard and Suzanne Miley who took part in the Bressie RHYTHM ( Running helping you to healthy mind) 5km a day in January challenge.

On the last Sunday of the month there is a 5K organised down in Lilliput and Bressie comes down and gives a talk on Mental Health. Unfortunately Suzanne could not make it to Lilliput but still did the challenge. Michelle & Brian Howard went down to run the Lilliput 5K.

Michelle and Suzanne finished off their 5K challenge with our Couch to 5K group down at Portlaoise track on Tuesday night.

Couch to 5K Update

All groups now have their fourth week over them and they are just half way there, some are finding it hard at this stage but their new training partners and mentors are helping them along. Well done to all who are taking part. It is a great achievement by all.

Vicarstown Park Run

We had a good crew out again this week, This was a big occasion for Joe Walsh who was running in his 50th Park Run. Here’s to 50 more Joe. Joanne Carroll was our first lady this week finishing in second place overall, Joanne was followed by Maria Cuddy (4th) this is a new PB for Maria, Anna Duggan (5th), Elaine Moore (10th) and Sinead Curtis (17th). Well done Ladies.

Paul Cuddy was first man home again for us, this time Paul came home in first place, front running all the way from the start. Paul was followed by Noel Marum (2nd), Richie Reid (3rd), in a PB for Richie, Trevor McCormack (4th), Joe Walsh (7th), PJ Carroll (9th) and Robert Grant in (32nd). Well done lads.

We had two juveniles running this week, Caoimhe Cuddy was first again in her category and Emma Jane Cuddy who was just behind her. Well done girls, great commitment by both of these girls every week.

Training

Female: Tuesday and Thursday, 6pm to 7pm, Track, Portlaoise College.

Male: Tuesday and Thursday, 7pm to 8pm, College Track.

Juveniles: Tuesday and Thursday, 7pm to 8pm, Portlaoise College Track.

Please check our Facebook page for updates.

ROSENALLIS-KILCAVAN AC

Training

Training every Tuesday evening in Kilcavan GAA field at 6:30pm.

ST ABBAN'S AC

Indoors

It was a busy weekend of indoor athletics with athletes competing on the Saturday in the second round of the indoor league while several Juniors and U-23s were out at the National Juniorsand U-23 Championships in AIT on the Sunday. Our juniors and U-23s had a successful Championships with medals coming from Daena Kealy with a gold in the junior HJ clearing 1.65m and silvers coming from Nicole Kehoe-Dowling in the junior shot with a PB of 10.92m and Siobhan Nash in the U-23 3k walk with a time of 15.40. Eoghan Buggy ran 50.72s finishing fifth in the final of the U-23 400m, while Aoife Campion ran 63.15 for fourth in the U-23 women’s final. In the middle distance event, Cian Kelly ran 4.09.69 in the junior 1,500m finishing seventh, while Maebh Maher was 6th in the junior 800m with 2.27.86. It was a busy day for Matthew Rossiter, coming fifth in the junior TJ with 11.80, seventh in the HJ with a clearance of 1.55m and finished just outside the medals with a fourth place in the PV with a clearance of 3.60m. Claire Delaney also competing in the PV cleared 2.60m for eighth place.

At the second round of the indoor league, five of our athletes competed as guests with the highlight of the day being PB's from John Fenlon in the 1500m running 4.04 and Maisy O'sullivan running 4.28.86 also over 1500m. Saragh Buggy opened her indoor season in fine form jumping 12.88m in the women’s TJ while Conor Daly Jumper 12.91 in the mens.

Charlie Curran 5k & 10k

The Charlie Curran memorial 5k and 10k took place in Carlow on Sunday. Colette English placed eighth in the 5k with a time of 19.50, Sharon Buggy finished 27th in 23.41, Sinead Milton was 107th in 28.33, Carmel Hughes came in 173rd in 31.17 and Noeleen Condron finished 181st in 32.05. While in the 10k Dinny Whelan ran 1.01.55 to place 207th.

South Leinster Schools Cross Country

Several of our member were out today for the South Leinster school’s cross country held in Stradbally on a Damp morning. Highlights of the day being a win for Cian Kelly in the senior, Becky Fenlon took home a bronze while Maebh Maher and Amy Brennan had high finishes to secure qualification for the Leinster schools the 15th February.

ST MICHAEL'S AC

St Michaels AC senior training

Senior training starts again at 7pm at the Heritage, Killenard. We meet up at the back part of the carpark of the hotel, New members are always welcome. Why not come along and join a very friendly running club. we cater for all levels and distances.

Registration

Registration evenings took place in January - if you missed registration please contact us via Facebook or contact any one of our members who would be happy to provide assistance.

Galway Indoor Track & Field Championships

Well done to two of our athletes who took part recently in the Galway Indoor Track and Field Championships, they took part as guests and competed very well. Well done to Cathal Grennan who took part in the mens 3000m race and finished with a time of 10.21.52, great running as always from Cathal.

Well done to John White who walked in the 1k event and did it in 4.31.16, thats faster that a lot of runners! well done John top class running and walking by these two athletes. Well done to them both from all in St Michael's AC.

Heath 10k and Charlie Curran 10k

Well done to all our athletes who took part in both of these races at the weekend. We had over 30 runners competing in the Heath 10k with a lot of PBs achieved by a number of our runners which is a fantastic achievement given how testing this course is! Well done to everyone who competed on a testing course in January conditions! Well done also to our athletes who competed in the Curran 10k - super running from all.

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Heritage Hotel – meeting at 7pm. Thursday Training for the next few weeks will take place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go! Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile training will continue each Monday and Thursday in 2016 from 6pm to 7pm recommencing in September at McCann Park in Portarlington. We would ask that all who take part in the sessions are fully registered with Michael’s athletics club, registration forms are available at each session. For more information, contact Jean on 087-2125870.

Contact Us

Find us on Facebook (Michael's AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening, or check out our club website on www.stmichaelsac.com. Any questions and comments are welcome by e-mailing info@stmichaelsac.com.