Club Players Association urging Laois club players and officers to attend meeting this Sunday

The Club Players Association will host an information/questions & answers night for the Laois/Offaly/Kildare/Carlow and Kilkenny areas this Sunday, 12th February, at 8:30pm in O'Loughlin's Hotel on Main St, Portlaoise.

This meeting will have an open door policy and all club players, managers, officers and club representatives are invited to attend to express their views and opinions.

Kieran Lillis, the Laois CPA representative, added. "The meeting will be attended by Micheal Briody (CPA chairman) and Declan Brennan (CPA secretary), so we would encourage as many to attend as possible."