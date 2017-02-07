Slow start proves costly as Laois Ladies lose out to Waterford

There was no joy for Kevin Doogue’s Laois Ladies Football side on Sunday afternoon last at the WIT Arena at Carriganore outside Waterford City, as they went under to Waterford who had two points to spare at the end of the hour.

Despite scoring first, Laois were slow out of the traps and by the midway point in the first half found themselves trailing 2-3 to 0-1.

Rachel Williams hit the visitor’s first score inside thirty seconds of the game starting, but Waterford came storming back into the game hitting the next five scores.

Lauren McGregor opened Waterford’s account with a free on three minutes and seconds later Aileen Wall following a goalmouth scramble had the umpire reaching for a green flag for the first time.

The same player on ten minutes kicked Waterford’s first point from play and from a poorly struck kick out Waterford attacked the Laois goal once more. Geraldine Power found Lauren McGregor and the Dungarvan player made no mistake in finishing to the net.

Another Aileen Wall point followed for Waterford before Laois came back into the game with a brace of Claire Conlon points and a single effort from Meaghan Dunne, with Waterford hitting one from Lauren McGregor in between.

Laois were putting a lot of pressure on the Waterford defence but were finding it hard to get through but they managed to get inside the Waterford full back line on twenty-two minutes and when one on one with Katie Hannon, Laura Nerney made no mistake.

The remainder of the half proved to be an even contest as Lauren McGregor hit a brace of points and Nicola Fennell hit one with replies from Meaghan Dunne, Caoimhe Simms and Claire Conlon to leave Waterford 2-7 to 1-7 in front at the break.

The second half was a much quieter affair. Noreen Kirwan and Ciara Burke hit early points for the visitors to leave one between the sides with thirty eight minutes played.

Thirteen minutes from time, the small attendance were given something to giggle about, when a whistle happy referee had his whistle fail to work and had to come to the sideline and borrow one from the Waterford mentors for the remainder of the game.

A brace of Lauren McGregor frees on fifty six and fifty seven minutes put daylight between the sides.

Laois pulled a point back through Mo Nerney on the hour mark but it proved to be but a consolation score.

WATERFORD

Scorers: Lauren McGregor 1-6 (0-4 frees), Aileen Wall 1-2, Nicola Fennell 0-1.

Team: Katie Hannon; Kate McGrath, Michelle McGrath, Megan Dunford; Mairead Wall, Karen McGrath, Dearbhaile Ní hAodha; Caoimhe McGrath, Hannah Power; Lauren Guiry, Nicola Fennell, Emma Murray; Aileen Wall, Geraldine Power, Lauren McGregor. Subs: Katie Murray for Lauren Guiry (half time), Hannah Landers for Hannah Power (54 mins).



LAOIS

Scorers: Clare Conlon 0-3 (frees), Laura Nerney 1-0, Meaghan Dunne 0-2, Rachel Williams, Caoimhe Simms, Noirin Kirwan, Ciara Burke, Mo Nerney (free) 0-1 each.

Team: Ciamh Dollard; Amy Potts, Jenny McEvoy, Martha Kirwan; Áine Haberlin, Mags McEvoy, Anna Healy; Maggie Murphy, Eva Galvin; Erone Fitzpatrick, Clare Conlon, Caoimhe Simms; Ciara Burke, Meaghan Dunne, Rachel Williams. Subs: Laura Nerney for Maggie Murphy (15 mins), Noirin Kirwan for Claire Conlon (half time), Ciara Burke for Rachel Williams (half time), Mo Nerney for Noirin Kirwan (50 mins).

Referee: Stephen McNulty (Wicklow).