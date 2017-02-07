Conor McGregor's coach to officially open SBG Portarlington next week

John Kavanagh, coach to UFC superstar Conor McGregor, will be in Portarlington next Thursday to officially open the Straight Blast Gym (SBG) Portarlington facility.

The 5000 square foot gym is located on the Edenderry Road in Portarlington, and is the largest MMA facility in Ireland outside of Dublin. Classes will begin next Monday, and the gym will be headed up by Philip Mulpeter from Portarlington.

Mulpeter has trained with Conor McGregor and John Kavanagh in the past, having fought professionally in MMA.

The new gym will offer classes in Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Wrestling, MMA and many other other disciplines, as they become the latest SBG affiliated club in Ireland.

They will be accepting members from the age of four all the way up to adults, with Ash 'The Bash' Daly, a professional UFC fighter, set to lead a women-only class on Monday nights.

The official opening will take place on Thursday, February 16, when John Kavanagh will give a seminar at 7pm, before the official cutting of the ribbon.