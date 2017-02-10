Creedon names Laois team to face Armagh this Sunday

Laois manager Peter Creedon has made three changes to his side for Sunday's clash with Armagh in the Athletic Grounds.

Kieran Lillis, Cormac Murphy and Ruairi O'Connor all come into the starting fifteen, as Alan Farrell, Eoin Lowry and David Conway drop to the bench.

There are a number of positional switches also, as Darren Strong switches to corner-back, Eoin Buggie to wing back, with Kieran Lillis slotting in at centre-back.

Colm Begley and Danny Luttrell form a new midfield partnership, with Cormac Murphy coming in at wing-forward. Ruairi O'Connor starts at top of the left, with Kevin Meaney also listed at corner-forward, although he is expected to play as a third midfielder.

Throw in for Sunday's game is 3.30pm, as Creedon goes in search of his first league win as Laois manager.



1. Graham Brody (Portlaoise)

2. Darren Strong (Emo)

3. Denis Booth (The Heath)

4. James Kelly (St Joseph's)

5. Eoin Buggie (Stradbally)

6. Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise)

7. Stephen Attride (Killeshin)

8. Colm Begley (Stradbally)

9. Danny Luttrell (Courtwood)

10. Cormac Murphy (Crettyard)

11. Ambrose Doran (Graiguecullen)

12. Niall Donoher (Courtwood)

13. Ruairi O'Connor (Timahoe)

14. Donal Kingston (Arles-Killeen)

15. Kevin Meaney (Arles-Kilcruise)