Paul Byrne breaks his own 400m hurdles Irish indoor record in France

St Abban's athlete Paul Byrne wrote himself into the Irish record books on Monday night last, as he set a new Irish Indoor record for the 400m hurdles.

Racing in France at the 'Meeting Indoor De L'Eure' in Val-de-Reuil, Normandy, Byrne clocked 51.79 for the 400m hurdles, finishing third and breaking his own Irish record in the process.

Byrne has been in excellent form over the last 12 months, having also competed in the European Indoor Championships last year, in Amsterdam. His 2017 season could hardly have started any better, as the St Abban's man eyes bigger and better things for the rest of the year.