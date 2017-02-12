Dramatic comeback sees Laois claim last-gasp victory

A dramatic late comeback saw Laois claim their first win of NFL Division 3 over Armagh in the Athletic Grounds on Sunday.

Laois started brightly, and even though Armagh took the lead in the first minute through a Stefan Campbell free, Peter Creedon's charges were the better side early on.

Committing more men to defence, and they were hitting Armagh on the break, and Cormac Murphy drew them level in the fourth minute. They got through for a goal soon after, when a brilliant pass from Sean Ramsbottom over the Armagh defence allowed Niall Donoher to run clear on goal, and he found the bottom corner.

Danny Luttrell added another point soon after as Laois surged four ahead after 13 minutes, with Armagh wasting a number of chances at the other end.

Another Campbell free left the goal in it, and corner back Paul Hughes then got them within two. Laois hit back with a Kingston free, before he and Oisin O'Neill traded points to leave three in it with seven minutes to go to half time.

Laois forays forward started to slow down after that, and only Armagh's poor play in attack kept Laois in front.

They hit a bit of form as the half time whistle approached though, and a point from captain Aaron Forker lifted his side. Jamie Clarke and Ethan Rafferty then had a two-on-one break, with Clarke setting up Rafferty 12 yards out. Luckily for Laois, Brody was quick off his line and he smothered the shot.

From the resulting 45, a quick one-two between O'Neill and Forker saw O'Neill land a good point, and midfielder Stephen Sheridan ensured they went to the dressing rooms level with his first score; 1-4 to 0-7 the score at the break.

Laois started the second half with two early points from Kingston and Donoher, but Armagh took control after that. Jamie Clarke scored two, set up two more, and Stefan Campbell added another as they went five ahead, 0-14 to 1-6.

Laois looked dead and buried at that stage, but a Niall Donoher free sparked them to life. Donie Kingston was fouled for a penalty, and converted it himself.

Armagh hit back through Jamie Clarke, but Laois were on a roll, and they had themselves within one with time almost up. Kingston then held his nerve from a long range free, and in a frantic finale, Darren Strong put them ahead.

Paul Kingston and Aidan Forker were sent off in injury time, and Oisin O'Neill's late free tailed right and wide as Laois recorded a tremendous win.

LAOIS

Scorers: Donie Kingston 1-6 (1-0 pen, 0-5 frees), Niall Donoher 1-2, Danny Luttrell, Cormac Murphy, Darren Strong 0-1 each.

Team: Graham Brody; Darren Strong, Denis Booth, James Kelly; Eoin Buggie, Kieran Lillis, Stephen Attride; Sean Ramsbottom, Danny Luttrell; Cormac Murphy, Ambrose Doran, Niall Donoher; Ruairi O'Connor, Donie Kingston, Kevin Meaney. Subs: David Conway for O'Connor (13 mins), Ross Munnelly for Murphy (46 mins), Padraig McMahon for Doran (49 mins), Paul Kingston for Ramsbottom (55 mins), Danny O'Reilly for Lillis (63 mins), Eoin Lowry for Donoher (63 mins)

ARMAGH

Scorers: Stefan Campbell 0-5 (0-3 frees), Jamie Clarke, Oisin O'Neill (0-1 free) 0-3 each, Paul Hughes, Aidan Forker, Niall Rowland, Stephen Sheridan 0-1 each.

Team: Matthew McNiece; Mark Shields, Charlie Vernon, Paul Hughes; Aidan Forker, Niall Rowland, Aaron McKay; Stephen Sheridan, Niall Grimley; Oisin O'Neill, Rory Grugan, Stefan Campbell; Anthony Duffy, Ethan Rafferty, Oisin McKeever. Subs: Jamie Clarke for McKeever (24 mins), Aaron Findon for Rafferty (half time), Gavin McParland for Duffy (53 mins), Ciaran O'Hanlon for Grugan (65 mins)

Referee: David Gough (Meath)