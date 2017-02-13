Laois footballers made favourites to win promotion

Laois' come from behind win in Armagh has seen them jump to favouritism to win promotion in the Allianz Football league.

Laois are now 11/4 according to Boyle Sports bookies after the Donie Kingston inspired comeback away to Armagh who had been favourites at the start of the league. Laois won by 2-11 to 16 points but were behind for much of the game.

After beating All-Ireland semifinalists Tipperary, Sligo are second favourites. The bookies are quoting Armagh as third favourites and only putting Louth at 4/1 despite their demolition of Laois in the first round.

Laois take on Tipperary in O'Moore Park in two week's time.