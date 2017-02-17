Kelly makes two changes to Laois senior hurling team to face Offaly

Laois senior hurling manager Eamonn Kelly has made two changes to his side to face Offaly this Saturday night, as Cahir Healy and Enda Rowland come into the side in place of Cian Taylor and Eoin Fleming.

Healy comes in at wing-back, a move which sees Matthew Whelan revert to centre-back, and Patrick Purcell return to midfield. Rowland replaces Fleming between the posts, after a stellar performance in helping IT Carlow to beat UL in the Fitzgibbon Cup during the week.

Paddy Whelan, Cha Dwyer and Picky Maher make up the half-forward line, while the attack will be lead by Neil Foyle at full-forward, with Willie Dunphy and Ross King either side. Ben Conroy will continue at midfield also.

Throw in for Saturday night's game is 7pm in O'Moore Park.

1. Enda Rowland (St Lazerian's Abbeyleix)

2. Dwane Palmer (Camross)

3. Leigh Bergin (Shanahoe)

4. Padraig Lawlor (Ballinakill)

5. Cahir Healy (Portlaoise)

6. Matthew Whelan (Borris-in-Ossory-Kilcotton)

7. Ryan Mullaney (Castletown)

8. Patrick Purcell (Rathdowney Errill)

9. Ben Conroy (Slieve Bloom)

10. Stephen Maher (Clough Ballacolla)

11. Charles Dwyer (Ballinakill)

12. Paddy Whelan (Borris-in-Ossory-Kilcotton)

13. Willie Dunphy (Clough Ballacolla)

14. Neil Foyle (Borris-in-Ossory-Kilcotton)

15. Ross King (Rathdowney Errill)