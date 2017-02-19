Laois open Division 2 campaign with narrow loss to Wexford

Laois travelled to Geraldine O’Hanrahan’s GAA grounds, New Ross for the first round of National Camogie League on Sunday.

What was expected to be a tough match ended up to be a well fought game from the start. The first ten minutes was Laois on top of Wexford, with points from Sarah Anne Fitzgerald and a goal for Joan Dollard. Wexford then took back control of the game going in ahead at half time of a score line 3-3 to 1-5.

Wexford came out straight after half time and scored another goal, making it a daunting task for Laois to get back into the game. Laois didn’t lie down though, with points from Joan Dollard, Aisling O’Dea, Mary Keating and Sarah Anne Fitzgerald getting them back on the front foot.

Sarah Anne Fitzgerald then converted a penalty and with four minutes to go, only a point separated the sides.

However, luck was not with the girls, and Wexford tacked on a late point to see them home by two points at the final whistle.

Laois Scorers: Sarah Anne Fitzgerald 1-6 (1-0 pen, 0-5 frees), Joan Dollard 1-1, Aisling O’Dea 0-2, Mary Keating 0-1.

Laois Team: Laura Dunne (St Brigid's); Aoife Collier (Camross), Rosemarie Bermingham (Captain, O’Moore's), Niamh Coss (St Brigid's); Aoife Hyland (O’Moore's), Sarah Anne Fitzgerald (Camross), Maggie Hogan (St Brigid's); Casey Conroy (O’Moore's), Elizabeth Ryan (Camross); Rebecca Williams (O’Moore's), Sara Cuddy (Camross), Sarah Creagh (St Brigid's); Holly Kilcare (St Brigid's), Joan Dollard (The Harps), Aisling O’Dea (St Brigid's). Subs: Katie Gaughan (Naomh Eamonn) Líadan C Fennell (O’Moore's) Laura Peake (O’Moores), Mary Keating (O’Moores), Rachel Walshe (O’Moore's) Linda Keyes (Camross)