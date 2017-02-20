Nerney lead Laois to eight point win over Clare

Laois Ladies picked up their second win of their Division 2 campaign, as a dominant first half performance laid the foundations for an eight point win over Clare.

Timahoe's Mo Nerney was the tormentor-in-chief for Laois, as she finished with 1-5 after a superb performance. Meaghan Dunne chipped in with 1-2, as Kevin Doogue's side overwhelmed the home side.

Remarkably, for a game with a 2pm throw in, the floodlights had to be turned on in Kilrush due to the fog in the area, but it didn't stop Laois from finding a route to goal.

They blitzed Clare in the opening stages, with Mo Nerney kicking the first point inside of a minute. Rachel Williams then knocked over a brace before Erone Fitzpatrick also hit the target, as Laois lead by four after just four minutes.

Sarah Bohannon and Niamh O'Dea finally got Clare on the scoreboard, but Meaghan Dunne hit back for Laois to deny the home side a chance of building momentum.

Alison McEvoy and Mo Nerney kept Laois ticking over as they approached the mid-point of the half. Emma Lawlor then pointed twice in quick succession, the second seeing her blast over what had been a good goal-scoring opportunity.

Clare hit back with two points but Meaghan Dunne scored again, with Laois moving throught the gears coming up to half time.

In a little over a minute Mo Nerney pointed twice before rattling the back of the net to send Laois eight points clear. Clare managed a point in response before the break, from Ailish Considine, but Laois were well on top, 1-12 to 0-8, at the interval.

Clare came out strongly after half time, with Grainne Nolan denied a goal from point-blank range. Their prolific full-forward Niamh O'Dea opened the scoring for the half, but Nerney would soon cancel it out.

With Clare trying to force themselves back into the contention, the final result was put beyond doubt in the 45th minute when Meaghan Dunne got Laois's second goal. There was no comeback from there for the home side, as Laois ran out deserving winners. Next up for Kevin Doogue's charges is a home game with Sligo on Sunday.

LAOIS

Scorers: Mo Nerney 1-5, Meaghan Dunne 1-2, Rachel Williams, Emma Lawlor 0-2 each, Erone Fitzpatrick, Alison McEvoy, Clare Conlon 0-1.

Team: Ciamh Dollard; Amy Potts, Jenny McEvoy, Martha Kirwan; Aine Haberlin, Mags McEvoy, Anna Healy; Laura Nerney, Emma Lawlor; Eva Galvin, Mo Nerney, Erone Fitzpatrick; Rachel Williams, Meaghan Dunne, Caoimhe Simms. Subs: Alison McEvoy for Healy, Joyce Dunne for Simms, Clare Conlon for M Nerney, Mary Cotter for Potts, Charlotte Delaney for M Dunne.

CLARE

Scorers: Niamh O'Dea 0-7, Sarah Bohannon 0-2, Rachel Considine, Ailish Considine, Roisin Looney 0-1 each.

Team: Ciara Harvey; Grainne Harvey, Laurie Ryan, Nicole O'Doherty; Amanda Mulcair, Ellie O'Gorman, Roisin Considine; Becky Mahon, Kayleigh McCormack; Sarah Bohannon, Ailish Considine, Roisin Looney; Grainne Nolan, Niamh O'Dea, Caitrion Callinan. Subs: Shauna Harvey for C Harvey; Lizzie Roach for McCormack; Ciara Hickey for Bohannon, Tara Kelly for Considine.

Referee: E Moran