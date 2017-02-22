Laois native and rugby star Alison Miller caught up in Irish Womens Rugby Fixture clash

Laois native and Irish rugby star Alison Miller is caught up in a dispute between two wings of women's rugby in the middle of the Six Nations.

The Ireland Sevens team could be about to withdraw Alison and two other key players from the main international squad. Alison, who hails from Ballickmoyler, Sene Naoupu and Hannah Tyrrell are selected due to travel to Las Vegas for the latest leg of the World Series in March.

The conflict arises because Miller and her two colleagues are contracted to the IRFU Sevens set up. While the Las Vegas tournament takes place on March 3rd and 4th and is not in direct conflict with a Six Nations weekend, there are fears that the loss of Miller could damage Ireland's preparations for the Women’s Rugby World Cup to be played in Ireland this year. Miller and co will be up against Australia and France in the pool stages.

The IRFU confirmed that there would be movement between both codes as we build towards the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Management of the 15 a-side team is due to confirm this Thursday team to face France this Sunday.