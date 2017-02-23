Borris-Kilcotton to begin defence of SHC title against Ballinakill Gaels

Reigning Laois SHC champions Borris-Kilcotton will begin the defence of their title against familiar opposition, Ballinakill Gaels.

The teams met on four occasions in the 2016 championship, drawing twice, and both winning once. They met in Round 2 last year, drawing the first day before Ballinakill Gaels won the replay.

That win sent them to the semi-final, and where they ended up meeting Borris-Kilcotton again. After another draw, Borris-Kilcotton emerged victorious in the replay, and with the sides drawn together once more, it means that Ballinakill Gaels last five games in the Laois SHC will all have been against Borris-Kilcotton.

Elsewhere in the SHC, there are two repeats of first round fixtures from last year. Cheddar Plunkett will being his championship reign as Portlaoise manager against Borris-Kilcotton, while Rathdowney-Errill and Camross will also meet again, having played each other three times in last year's championship. Castletown's first game back in the senior ranks will be against Abbeyleix.

In the SHC 'A', the competitions two new teams, Shanahoe Gaels and Colt Gaels, have been drawn against each other in the first round. The Harps, relegated last year, will meet Rosenallis, while last year's beaten finalists, Ballyfin Gaels, face Mountrath. Clonaslee St Manman's face Borris-Kilcotton in the other game.

The full list of championship draws is below.

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE SHC

– Weekend of July 22

Borris-Kilcotton v Ballinakill Gaels; Castletown v Abbeyleix; Camross v Rathdowney-Errill; Portlaoise v Clough-Ballacolla.

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE SHC ‘A’

– Weekend of July 15 and 22

Borris-Kilcotton v Clonaslee St Manman's; Ballyfin Gaels v St Fintan's Mountrath; The Harps v Rosenallis; Shanahoe Gaels v Colt Gaels.

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE IHC

– Weekend of July 15 and 22

Rathdowney-Errill v Slieve Bloom; Clough-Ballacolla v Clonad; Park-Ratheniska v Trumera; Camross v Portlaoise.

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE JHC ‘A’

– Weekend of July 15 and 22

The Harps v Castletown; Timahoe v Ballinakill; Borris-Kilcotton v Rathdowney-Errill; Ballypickas v Abbeyleix.

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE JHC ‘B’

– Tuesday, July 4

Kyle v Colt; Ballyfin v Mountrath; Clough-Ballacolla v Mountmellick; Rathdowney-Errill v Camross.

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE JHC ‘C’

Round 1

Wednesday, July 12

Trumera v Clonad (1); Mountmellick v Portlaoise (2); Camross v Rosenallis (3); Clough-Ballacolla v Slieve Margy (4); The Harps v Castletown (5); Ballypickas v Graiguecullen (6)

Quarter-finals

Wednesday, July 19

Clonaslee St Manman’s v Borris-Kilcotton; Winner 1 v Winner 2; Winner 3 v Winner 4; Winner 5 v Winner 6.

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE U-21 HC ‘A’

Qualifier

Ballinakill Gaels v Mountrath

Round 1

Saturday, September 30

Ballinakill Gaels or Mountrath v Camross (1); Rosenallis v Clough-Ballacolla (2); Borris-Kilcotton v Raheen Parish Gaels (3); Abbeyleix Gaels v The Harps (4)

Quarter-fFnals

Saturday, October 7

Winner 1 v Castletown-Slieve Bloom; Winner 2 v Na Fianna; Winner 3 v Portlaoise; Winner 4 v Rathdowney-Errill.



LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE MHC

Monday, July 31

Portlaoise v Borris-Kilcotton; Abbeyleix v Castletown-Slieve Bloom; Rathdowney-Errill v Raheen Parish Gaels; The Harps v Camross.

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE MHC ‘B’

Round 1

Monday, July 31

Clough-Ballacolla v Na Fianna (1); Ballinakill v Mountrath (2).

Semi-Finals

Friday, August 11

Winner 1 v Clonaslee; Winner 2 v Rosenallis.