Battling Laois lose out to Tipperary

A battling Laois display wasn't enough to see them claim their second win of NFL Division 3, as they lost out by six points to Tipperary in O'Moore Park.

Peter Creedon's men were made to pay for some wasteful finishing, as the Munster men were just too clinical for them on the night.

Laois opened the scoring after a little over the minute with a free from Donie Kingston, but Tipperary dominated the next fifteen minutes of the game.

Conor Sweeney quickly drew them level with a point from play, before Jimmy Feehan kicked a cracking point from distance to put them ahead. Laois were creating chances at the other end, but their shooting kept letting them down, and Tipp made them pay. Sweeney tapped over a couple of frees before landing another from play, bringing his personal tally to four points.

Josh Keane then hit another free for Tipp in the 18th minute and the visitors lead 0-6 to 0-1, with Laois looking in real trouble.

Thankfully for Peter Creedon's charges, they tightened things up at the back and gradually worked their way back into the game. Colm Begley and Niall Donoher kicked two excellent points to restore some confidence. Donie Kingston then kicked three more before the break, with Philip Austin offering the only response for Tipp, meaning Liam Kearns' side lead by the minimum at the interval, 0-7 to 0-6.

Just as in the first half, Tipperary would dominate the start of the second half, with Sweeney's accuracy from frees helping them into a four point lead, 0-13 to 0-9, with 17 minutes to go.

Laois turned offered themselves a glimmer of hope with a brilliant goal from David Conway, but Tipp closed the game out well, with Kevin O'Halloran's fortuitous goal from a free sealing a six point win.

SCORERS - Tipperary: C Sweeney 0-7, K O'Halloran 1-0f, J Keane 0-2 (1f), P Austin 0-2, K Fahey, J Feehan, L McGrath, E Moloney, L Casey 0-1 each

Laois: D Conway 1-2 (0-1f), D Kingston 0-5 (2f), C Begley, J O'Loughlin, N Donoher 0-1 each.

LAOIS - G Brody; D Strong, D Booth, J Kelly; S Attride, C Begley, E Buggie; D Luttrell, S Ramsbottom; D O'Reilly, D Conway, N Donoher; J O'Loughlin, D Kingston, P Kingston. Reps - A Farrell for Ramsbottom (40), E Lowry for O'Reilly (47), R O'Connor for Donoher (54), J Finne for D Kingston (58, BC), R Munnelly for P Kingston (58), G Dillon for Luttrell (65)

TIPPERARY - E Comerford; W Connors, P Codd, R Kiely; E Moloney, A Campbell, J Feehan; L Casey, J Kennedy; B Fox, K O'Halloran, P Austin; J Keane, M Quinlivan, C Sweeney. Reps - L McGrath for Quinlivan (25, inj), K Fahey for Connor (50), G Hannigan for Casey (65), L Boland for Austin (67), A Moloney for Kennedy (70), M Dunne for O'Halloran (73)

Ref - N McKenna (Monaghan)