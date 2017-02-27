Hoop dreams for Scoil Chríost Rí as golden sporting era continues for Portlaoise girls secondary school

The amazing sporting success of the girls at Scoil Chríost Rí continues this week as another team takes part in an All Ireland final.

An U16 team from the Portlaoise school takes on Presentation Secondary School Castleisland from Kerry in the C All-Ireland final at the three day festival of finals in the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

Scoil Chríost Rí is enjoying a golden era of sport. The students have been victorious previously in the basketball finals but have also had big success in gaelic football and soccer.

All games will be streamed live on Basketball Ireland's YouTube channel here.