Laois name unchanged side to face Sligo this Sunday

Laois manager Peter Creedon has named an unchanged side for this Sunday's NFL Division 3 clash with Sligo in Markiewicz Park.

After the loss to Tipperary last time out, Laois are currently sitting bottom of the table, and will be targeting a much-needed win to begin the climb away from the relegation places.

Throw in this Sunday is at 2.30pm. The team in full is as follows,

1. Graham Brody (Portlaoise)

2. Darren Strong (Emo)

3. Denis Booth (The Heath)

4. James Kelly (St Joseph's)

5. Stephen Attride (Killeshin)

6. Colm Begley (Stradbally)

7. Eoin Buggie (Stradbally)

8. Danny Luttrell (Courtwood)

9. Seán Ramsbottom (Timahoe)

10. Daniel O'Reilly (Graiguecullen)

11. David Conway (Arles-Kilcruise)

12. Niall Donoher (Courtwood)

13. John O'Loughlin (St Brigid's)

14. Donal Kingston (Arles-Killeen)

15. Paul Kingston (Arles-Killeen)