Laois athletes impress once again at Leinster Indoors

LAOIS ATHLETICS

Leinster Indoor Day 3&4

Over the last two days of the Leinster indoor season, Laois athletes were really to the for on the medal front. I won't mention our medal winners by name you can see them in the club notes but the fact all bar one club had a medal winner over the two days.

We also excelled as a county on the records front and our athletes broke no less than 8 Leinster records.

Saragh Buggy (St Abban's) won yet another Leinster title with a massive jump of 13.21m in the Senior Ladies Triple jump, an improvement of 57cm on the previous record.

Seodhna Hoey of Portlaoise won the 28lb for distance in a record 7.35m and clubmate Seamus Fitzpatrick won the 35lb for distance smashing the old record by almost 3metres.

St Abbans Master Ladies had a new record in the 4x400m. Where they ran a fantastic time of 4:50.65mins. John Fenlon and Clubmate Jamie Pender also broke the Leinster records for the 1500m and 400m respectively. John ran in 4:12mins and Jamie's ran a super 49.6sec for the 400m.

John White of St Michaels also put in a great display to dip under the Leinster record for the 3k walk. He did a fantastic time of 15:29mins.

Finally, not to be outdone by the Ladies, the St Abbans Over 45 Mens team also created a new record in the 4x400m relay in a time 4:40.71mins.

Well done to everyone, Super work.

Downey Nissan Laois Indoors

The Laois indoors took place on last Saturday. This is one of the highlights of the Laois calendar and proves to be a great day of competition. There is a report in the local newspaper with all the details. Well done to all.

Upcoming Races

Downey Nissan Road Race Championships

- Senior Road Race Venue: Kilcavan on 26th March.

- Junior and Masters Road Race Venue: Portarlington on 23rd April.

Local Races

- Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday @ 9.30am.

- The Streets of Portlaoise 5k. 17th March

- The Emo Forrest Run. 14th April

- The Deadmans Dash, Ballyfin 7th May

If your race does not appear on the calendar please contact us via Facebook or our website.

BALLYFIN AC

Ballyfin AC Training Schedule

Strength and Conditioning: Wednesday from 8-9pm in the Ballyfin Community Hall.

Senior Men: Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise. Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise. Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park.

Senior Women: Monday from 6.30-7.30pm, meeting in the Old Dunnes Store Car Park in Portlaoise.

Juvenile Training: Every Monday from 6.30-7.30pm in the Ballyfin Community Hall. Every Friday from 6.30-7.30pm in The Portlaoise Leisure Centre, aimed at kids 10 and over.

BALLYROAN ABBEYLEIX AND DISTRICT AC

Leinster Indoors

Five of our athletes represented the club in the Leinster Indoor Championships last Sunday. The events took place in the National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown.

Sorcha Moloney competed in the 800m race (2.29). Cian McDonald ran in both the Junior 1500m (4.32) and 3000m (9.40) events. Thomas Dunne competed in the Senior 800m (2.10) and 1500m (4.24). John Kirwan ran in the 1500m (4.54) and the 3000m (10.41).Martin McDonald won silver in his M60 1500m (4.57), to bring home the only medal for the club on the day. The current world record holder for 1500m, Brian Lynch, beat him to the line. Both men were well under the previous Leinster 1500m record of 5.15.

Avril Shines in France

Avril Deegan was running in the cross country last week in St Galmier, France. Avril was running for club team SPN Vernon as an invited guest. Avril finished 41st out of 297 finishers of all different nationalities. It was a fantastic experience for Avril running in a high standard race with thousands of spectators and an great atmosphere throughout the race.

All Ireland Schools

Best of luck to Avril Deegan, Sorcha Moloney, Cian McDonald and Niamh McDonald running this weekend in Belfast in the All Ireland Schools.

Training

Monday night 7pm from Ballyroan Church. Tuesday night 7.30pm at Ballyroan Abbey GAA field.

EMO RATH AC

More Success in Abbotstown

Eight athletes from the Club competed on the new track at the National Sports Centre in Abbotstown in Dublin at the weekend, at Day 3 of the Regional Track & Field Championships. Aoife Daly became the first athlete from the Club to win a Regional Medal at the centre, where she picked up a silver medal in the Girls U-18 Triple Jump. Well done Aoife. Aoife’s sister Elaine finished fifth in the Girls U-18 Shot Putt. Eoin Keenan was unlucky to be beaten into fourth in the Boys U-18 high jump where he cleared 1.75m on his first attempt and lost out on third place on count back. On a day when relays were the main order of the day we had two teams competing. In the Girls U-19 4x200M relay the Daly twins, Elaine and Aoife as well as Gillian Keenan all moved up an age group to link up with Una Hetherington. All the girls ran brilliantly to take the bronze medals, losing out on silver by just 0.15 of a second. In the Boys U-18 4x200M relay, Jake Daragan made his debut for the club where he linked up with Donal Hetherington, Lee Mullen and Eoin Keenan. All of the lads gave their best, finishing fifth overall and just a couple of seconds outside the medal places. Well done to all our athletes on top class performances.

Training

Training for all our juvenile athletes continues every Monday night from 6.45pm – 7.45pm. Training on Friday nights for our older juvenile athletes continues from 7pm–8pm. New members always welcome. There is also strength training on Wednesday nights in Vicarstown hall 7.30pm-8.30pm and Laois Sprints training in Vicarstown on Sunday mornings 11am–12.30pm.

MOUNTMELLICK AC

Leinster Indoor Track & Field

Day 4 of the Leinster Track and Field championships was held in the new national indoor Athletics arena in Abbotstown, Co Dublin on Sunday 26th of February. This time the championships were for the junior men and women, Senior men and women and the masters men and women.

The competition on the day was exceptional with many fantastic performances from Athletes across the province. Mountmellick Athletes competing on the day were Adam Holden, Adam Coss, Niall Bracken, and Carl Deans, all in the junior men’s category in which Adam Holden competed in the junior 3000m and the junior 4x200m relay, Carl Deans and Niall Bracken competed in the junior 200m and in the junior 4x200m relay and Adam Coss competed along with Niall Bracken, Carl Deans and Adam Holden also in the junior 4x200m championship relay. We had Noel Coss and Rory Morrissey competing in the Leinster masters championships

With Noel Coss competing in the M40 60m sprint and Rory Morrissey competing in the M35 800m race. All Athletes done well but a big congratulations has to go to Rory Morrissey on his first Leinster medal win where he took the bronze in the 800m along with a new personal best of 2:10.18secs. Well done Rory from us all in the club.

Club Training

Mountmellick AC hold their training every Monday and Wednesday evenings from 7-8pm at the running track in Smiths Field. we are reminding all juvenile Athletes and their parents to make sure that they are dressed and kitted out in the right attire for winter training sessions and also as the flood lights are on a timer it is imperative that all parents arrive on time to pick their children up at the end of training. It is club policy that juvenile athletes under the age of 10 must have a parent/Guardian present during training.

Membership

Membership of the club is open to adults and children over the age of 7 years.

Contact Details

For information on membership or anything else you can visit our Facebook Page. Leave a comment or private message. Or you can contact us directly on the club phone at 087-3493503.

OUGHAVAL AC

Leinster Indoors

Oughaval AC claimed Gold at the recent Leinster Indoor Championships, held in Ireland's newest national indoor stadium in Abbotstown on Saturday the 25th of February. In an awesome display of strength and perseverance, Cathal Connaughton stamped his mark on the U-17 1500m title. Having just finished off a very successful cross country season, it was a delight to see Cathal rewarded with the top spot on the podium after an explosive race.

Team mate Orla Fennelly came home in 6th place in the U-17 girls 1500m. Orla has also had a busy cross country season. A huge well done to both and we wish both athletes continued success over the coming track and field season.

Training

Training continues each Monday 7-8pm for our younger athletes and Wednesday evening for our older athletes as this is a tougher session.

PORTLAOISE AC

Leinster Junior, Senior and Master Indoor Championships

Congratulations Seodhna Hoey and Seamus Fitzpatrick who both came home with gold and silver medals on Sunday. Seodhna won gold in the junior woman’s weight for distance and also silver in the shot putt. Seamus won gold in the master 050 weight for distance with a new championship PB, and he also took gold in the 050 shot putt.

Vicarstown Parkrun

The weather was not so kind this morning for running, however we still had 11 competitors including two juveniles at Vicarstown.

Noel Marum was 1st male and first overall followed by Paul Cuddy 2nd. Grace O'Reilly was 3rd overall and held her regular 1st female position, followed by Maria Cuddy 2nd. Olwyn Larkin was a first timer and ran very well to finish 3rd female. Olive Maher was 7th and Nuala Arrigan 14th. Marie O’Rourke Brennan was only PB in Vicarstown. Two Juveniles this week were Caoimhe and Emma Jane Cuddy.

Athy Duathlon

There was no stopping Olwyn Larkin this weekend. Olwyn competed in the 3k race 24k cycle and finished with another 3k race in a time of 1:36. Well done Olwyn.

Couch to 5k and Streets of Portlaoise 5k

We are now into week eight of 'Couch to 5k' and great progress has been made by all. Once again the committee would like to thank all club members who help our each year. Without these members, helping out this programme would not be as successful.

Road Race 5k

Registration is now open for this race on www.Popupraces.ie . or at the track on Tuesday evening from 5:45 pm: Juvenile races with on the day registration. Race tops are also available each Tuesday night at the track from 5:45 pm and cost €10.

Training

Female: Tuesday and Thursday, 6pm to 7pm, Track, Portlaoise College.

Male: Tuesday and Thursday, 7pm to 8pm, College Track.

Juveniles: Tuesday and Thursday, 7pm to 8pm, Portlaoise College Track.

Please check our Facebook page for updates.

ROSENALLIS-KILCAVAN AC

Training

Training every Monday evening in Kilcavan GAA field 6-6:45pm.

ST ABBAN'S AC

Leinster Indoors

It was a busy weekend of indoor athletics as Day 3 and 4 of the Leinster Indoors took place. Day 3 saw many fine performances from our Juvenile athletes in the NIA in Abbotstown. Aoife Gallagher won the U-16 TJ with a jump of 8.70m and Laura Graham won the U-19 TJ with a leap of 8.74m. In the boys U-18 TJ Matthew Rossiter jumped 12.01m to win and also cleared 3.40m to take the gold in the pole vault. Nicole Kehoe Dowling threw a PB of 11.15m for second in the girls U-19 shot. In the HJ Ruby Millet took gold in the girls U-17 with a clearance of 1.65m while Daena Kealy took gold in the U-18s, also clearing 1.65m. TJ Burke ran 4.55 for 14th place in the U-16 1500m.

The following day was Day 4 where we had a big turnout for the Junior, Senior and Master indoor championships. The highlights of the day being the three championships records set, one by Saragh Buggy in the senior women’s TJ with 13.21m for the win, another by Jamie Pender in the junior men’s 400m with 49.30 to take gold and the third by John Fenlon in the m40 1500m with a time of 4.12.94. Eoghan Buggy capped off his indoor season with another quick 400m with 50.18 to win the senior, while Aran Murphy finished 12th with 55.12. Matthew Rossiter had a busy day finishing third in the junior LJ with 5.78m, fouth in the TJ with 11.57m and second in the PV with a new PB of 3.70m. Claire Delaney cleared 2.50m for third in junior women’s PV. David Baldwin was third in the junior TJ, jumping 11.60m. Nicole Kehoe Dowling went in the junior women’s SP and went over 11m again with a throw of 11.08m to win.

John Territt won both the shot and HJ in the M55 throwing 9.98m and clearing 1.35m. Patsy Baldwin was third in the M45 HJ with a fine clearance of 1.40m. Over the 3k, Colm Burke had a fine run to win the M50 with a time of 9.57, Liam Byrne won the M45 with 10.15, Peter Baldwin was fifth M45 with 11.29 and Colette English was second W40. In the ladies W40 400m, Margo Dowling placed fourth in a time of 73.32 and Sharon Buggy was fifth in 75.32. Mary Boylan competed in the W40 200m and finished fourth with 30.80 and she was also third in the 60m.

Our masters athletes capped off a long day by fielding a men and a womens 4x400m relay team. The Ladies team, comprised of Sharon, Colette, Margo and Mary won the masters race while the men’s team made up of Colm, Patsy, Peter and Liam men’s O45. Well done to all who made the trip to Dublin.

ST MICHAEL'S AC

Registration – It’s never too late

We are a very friendly hard working club that caters for all standards of runners. Whether you want to start running for the first time or indeed if you are training for a specific running event in 2017 why not come along to our next registration/training session or enquire via our St Michael's AC Facebook page. It’s never too late to join.

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at The Heritage Killenard meeting at 7pm in the car park. Thursday training for the next few weeks will take place at Deerpark Lane, Portarlington (directions can be provided via Facebook). New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile training will continue each Monday and Thursday in 2017 from 6pm to 7pm at McCann Park in Portarlington. We would ask that all who take part in the sessions are fully registered with St Michael’s athletics club, registration forms are available at each session. For more information, contact us via Facebook.

Contact Us

Find us on Facebook (Michael's AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening. Any questions and comments are welcome by Messaging us on Facebook.