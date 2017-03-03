St Abban's athlete Paul Byrne is Downey's Auto Stop/Leinster Express Sports Star of the Month for February

The results are in, and St Abban's AC athlete Paul Byrne is the Downey's Auto Stop/Leinster Express Sports Star of the Month for February.

Last month Byrne broke his own Irish record for the 400m indoor hurdles at a meeting in France, as well as winning gold in the 60m hurdles at the Irish Intervarsities championships with UL, where he is studying for a Masters in Sports Performance. He is also a Sky Sports 'Living For Sport' ambassador, and regularly visits schools around Ireland to deliver coaching workshops with students.

He has enjoyed a successful 12 months, having qualified for the European Indoor Championships in Amsterdam last year as well.

Byrne saw off stiff competition from Maeve Phelan (Portlaoise Panthers), as well as Mo Nerney (Laois Ladies Football), clubmate Saragh Buggy and Laois senior hurler Stephen 'Picky' Maher.