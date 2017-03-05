14 man Laois caught late on by Sligo



Laois senior footballers suffered their third defeat in four games on Sunday, as they lost by two points to Sligo in Markiewicz Park.

Peter Creedon's side lead by five points at half time, 2-6 to 0-7, but Kevin Meaney's dismissal just before the break would prove costly. Laois struggled at a numerical disadvantage, and Sligo eventually reeled them in and passed them out.

It deepens Laois' fears of a second consecutive relegation, and they have a break next weekend before crucial trip to Belfast to take on Antrim.

The game was a slow starter to saw the least, with almost ten minutes elapsed before we got an opening score. A heavy rain shower just after play started didn't help, with Patrick O'Connor getting Sligo up and running with the game's first point.

Laois hadn't threatened much in the opening stages but sprung to life after 13 minutes when Paul Kingston won a long ball in the square. His first shot was well saved by Aidan Devaney, but he tapped the rebound to the net.

Brother Donie then kicked a point seconds later and Laois were hitting their stride now. That goal would separate the teams for the next ten minutes or so, as Sligo hit points through Adrian Marren and Niall Murphy, but the Kingston brothers were in inspired form for Laois up front, and kept Peter Creedon's side on the front foot.

About ten minutes before half time, Laois took a stranglehold on proceedings with Adrian Meaney's brilliant ball into the penalty area was won by Donie Kingston. He turned and rifled a shot to the top corner of the net, and Laois now lead by six.

Everything looked rosy for Laois at that stage, but they were dealt a blow before half time when Kevin Meaney was shown a straight red card for a clash with Niall Murphy. Sligo finished the half that bit stronger, and there was five in it at the break, 2-6 to 0-7.

With the man advantage, Sligo understandably had the better of the early second half exchanges, as Stephen Coen, Adrian Marren and Keelin Cawley all combined to whittle the Laois lead down to one.

With the pressure mounting, Laois dug in and committed, at times, all of their outfield players to their own half, often inside their own 45 yard line. It wasn't pretty, but it was a case of 'needs must', and it started to pay off.

Sligo had to shoot from distance, while Laois counter attacked when they got the chance, and picked off two good scores through David Conway and John O'Loughlin.

They were only brief respite unfortunately, as Sligo kept cranking up the pressure. A run of four points on the trot saw them edge ahead by one, but Donie Kingston tapped over a free to haul Laois back to level terms.

Unfortunately, Sligo had the momentum, and they powered to the finish line, with late points from Stephen Gilmartin and Neil Ewing sealing a two-point win.

LAOIS

Scorers: Donie Kingston 1-4 (0-3 frees), Paul Kingston 1-1, David Conway 0-2, Stephen Attride, John O'Loughlin, Padraig McMahon 0-1 each.

Team: Graham Brody; Alan Farrell, Denis Booth, James Kelly; Darren Strong, Stephen Attride, Colm Begley; John O'Loughlin, Kevin Meaney; Danny Luttrell, David Conway, Danny O'Reilly; Niall Donoher, Donie Kingston, Paul Kingston. Subs: Padraig McMahon for Begley (13 mins, inj), Brendan Quigley for Luttrell (45 mins), Gareth Dillon for O'Reilly (45 mins), Ross Munnelly for Conway (52 mins)

SLIGO

Scorers: Niall Murphy 0-5, Stephen Coen 0-4 (0-3 frees), Adrian Marren 0-3 (0-1 free), Cian Brehony, Keelin Cawley, John Kelly, Stephen Gilmartin 0-1 each.

Team: Aidan Devaney; Noel Gaughan, Charlie Harrison, Keelin Cawley; Kevin McDonnell, Neil Ewing, Eoin McHugh; Patrick O'Connor, Adrian McIntyre; Criostóir Davey, Niall Murphy, John Kelly; Kyle Cawley, Adrian Marren, Stephen Coen. Subs: Stephen Gilmartin for Davey (half time), Brendan Egan for Harrison (54 mins), Cian Brehony for Kyle Cawley (56 mins), Pat Hughes for Coen (57 mins)