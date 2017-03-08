Two Laois senior panelists have club transfer requests turned down
Ben Conroy had sought to transfer from Slieve Bloom to Portlaoise.
Laois senior hurler Ben Conroy will remain with Slieve Bloom for the 2017 season, after his application for a transfer was turned down.
The current Laois JFC Hurler of the Year, earned after his free-scoring performances in helping Slieve Bloom to the title last year, claimed he was now a resident of Portlaoise, but he still had the transfer rejected.
Brian Daly, who will captain the Laois U-21 footballers tonight against Louth, also had his application to move from Barrowhouse to St Joseph's rejected, having also claimed to be now living in the St Joseph's catchment area.
Conor Quinlan, who sought to move from Kyle to Borris-Kilcotton due to having gone to primary school in the area, combined with a desire to hurl at a higher level, also had his request turned down.
Other transfers of note which were rejected saw former Laois footballer Martin Scully denied in his attempts to leave Ballypickas and hurl with Abbeyleix. Robbie Foyle, who played underage with Laois, was turned down in his application to leave Timahoe in order to hurl with Ballinakill.
Two former Laois minor hurlers, Kevin Bergin (Clonad) and Lir McDonald (Slieve Margy) were also turned down in their attempt to move to Colt and Ballinakill respectively. Both players will play with those clubs as part of Gaels teams entered into this year's championships.
The following is the list of refused transfers, in accordance with Rule 6.5 (e), T.O. 2016
Name / From / To / Reason for Application
Dylan Orr, Chapel St, Ballinakill / Ballypickas / Ballinakill / “Permanent Residence”
Martin Scully, Newtown, Ballyroan / Ballypickas / St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix / "Catchment Area and Primary School.”
Brian Daly, Ballyadams, Ballylinan / Barrowhouse / St Joseph’s / “Permanent Residence”
Gary Sheppard, Ballaghmore, Borris in Ossory / Kyle / Borris in Ossory / “Primary School”
Jason Sheppard, Ballaghmore, Borris in Ossory / Kyle / Borris in Ossory / “Primary School”
Conor Quinlan, Charleville, Borris in Ossory / Kyle / Borris in Ossory / “Primary School and Play at Higher level”
Kyle Byrne, 49 Rossvale, Portlaoise / Park Ratheniska / Portlaoise / “No football in 2 years and Friends”
Ben Conroy, 31 Hawthorn Drive, Portlaoise / Slieve Bloom / Portlaoise / “Permanent Residence”
Bryan Bredin, Rossnadough, Camross / St Fintan’s Mountrath / Camross / “Permanent Residence”
Lorcan Kavanagh, Spa Hill, Mountrath / St Fintan’s Mountrath / Trumera / “Brother plays with Trumera”
Geoffrey Kingman, Curraclone, Stradbally / Timahoe / Ballypickas / “Lack of hurling in Timahoe”
Robert Foyle, Graigue, Spink / Timahoe / Ballinakill / “Residence & Lack of hurling in Timahoe”
Kevin Bergin, Clonad, Portlaoise / Clonad / Colt / Primary School
Tom McEvoy, Rathnamanagh, Portlaoise / Clonad / Mountmellick / “Residence & Financial Reasons”
Joe McEvoy, Rathnamanagh, Portlaoise / Clonad / Mountmellick / “Financial”
Lir McDonald, Boley, Ballylinan / Slieve Margy / Ballinakill / “Play Senior Hurling”
Niall Brennan, An Bhannach, Colt / St Fintan’s / Ballyroan Abbey / “Proximity to Club”
The following transfers were granted by Laois GAA
Name / From / To
Adam Scully / Portlaoise to The Heath
Philip Parkinson / Abbeyleix to Trumera
Shane Dowling / Arles-Killeen to Arles-Kilcruise
Josh Hogan / Ballyfin to Portlaoise
Tomas Moore / Ballylinan to Park-Ratheniska
Ruaidhri Neavyn / Ballyroan Abbey to Spink
Ben Fulham / Barrowhouse to Portarlington
Cameron Kirwan-Holland / Borris-in-Ossory to Trumera
Jack Foyle / Borris-in-Ossory to Rathdowney Errill
Ciaran Keenan / Borris-in-Ossory to Camross
Ryan Keenan / Borris-in-Ossory to Camross
Callum Murphy / Borris-in-Ossory to Clough Ballacolla
Killian Murphy / Borris-in-Ossory to Clough Ballacolla
Elliott Scully / Courtwood to Annanough
Evan Scully / Courtwood to Annanough
Blake Rice / Crettyard to Killeshin
Killian Whelan / Killeshin to Crettyard
Seamus Dowling / Killeshin to Crettyard
Barry Conroy / Mountmellick to Kilcavan
Thomas Gormley / Mountmellick to Shanahoe
Robert Laffan / Park Ratheniska to The Heath
Thomas Murphy / Portarlington to Clonaslee
James Lawlor / Portarlington to Emo
Robert O’Neill / Portarlington to Kilcavan
Bill Campion / Rathdowney Errill to Borris in Ossory
Michael Kavanagh / Shanahoe to Clough Ballacolla
Derek Conroy / The Rock to Kilcavan
Cian Moffitt / St Fintan’s to Ballyroan Abbey
Peter Hennessy / Kyle to Kilcotton
