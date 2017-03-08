Two Laois senior panelists have club transfer requests turned down

Laois senior hurler Ben Conroy will remain with Slieve Bloom for the 2017 season, after his application for a transfer was turned down.

The current Laois JFC Hurler of the Year, earned after his free-scoring performances in helping Slieve Bloom to the title last year, claimed he was now a resident of Portlaoise, but he still had the transfer rejected.

Brian Daly, who will captain the Laois U-21 footballers tonight against Louth, also had his application to move from Barrowhouse to St Joseph's rejected, having also claimed to be now living in the St Joseph's catchment area.

Conor Quinlan, who sought to move from Kyle to Borris-Kilcotton due to having gone to primary school in the area, combined with a desire to hurl at a higher level, also had his request turned down.

Other transfers of note which were rejected saw former Laois footballer Martin Scully denied in his attempts to leave Ballypickas and hurl with Abbeyleix. Robbie Foyle, who played underage with Laois, was turned down in his application to leave Timahoe in order to hurl with Ballinakill.

Two former Laois minor hurlers, Kevin Bergin (Clonad) and Lir McDonald (Slieve Margy) were also turned down in their attempt to move to Colt and Ballinakill respectively. Both players will play with those clubs as part of Gaels teams entered into this year's championships.

The following is the list of refused transfers, in accordance with Rule 6.5 (e), T.O. 2016

Name / ​​​​From / ​​To / ​​Reason for Application

Dylan Orr, Chapel St, Ballinakill / ​Ballypickas / ​Ballinakill / ​“Permanent Residence”

Martin Scully, Newtown, Ballyroan / Ballypickas / ​St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix / "Catchment Area and Primary School.”

Brian Daly, Ballyadams, Ballylinan / Barrowhouse / ​St Joseph’s / ​“Permanent Residence”

Gary Sheppard, Ballaghmore, Borris in Ossory / Kyle / ​Borris in Ossory / ​“Primary School”

Jason Sheppard, Ballaghmore, Borris in Ossory / Kyle / ​Borris in Ossory / ​“Primary School”

Conor Quinlan, Charleville, Borris in Ossory / Kyle / ​Borris in Ossory /​ “Primary School and Play at Higher level”

Kyle Byrne, 49 Rossvale, Portlaoise / Park Ratheniska / Portlaoise / ​“No football in 2 years and Friends”

Ben Conroy, 31 Hawthorn Drive, Portlaoise / Slieve Bloom​ / Portlaoise / ​“Permanent Residence”

Bryan Bredin, Rossnadough, Camross / St Fintan’s Mountrath / ​Camross / ​“Permanent Residence”

Lorcan Kavanagh, Spa Hill, Mountrath / St Fintan’s Mountrath / Trumera / ​“Brother plays with Trumera”

Geoffrey Kingman, Curraclone, Stradbally / Timahoe​ / ​Ballypickas / ​“Lack of hurling in Timahoe”

Robert Foyle, Graigue, Spink / ​​Timahoe / ​​Ballinakill / “Residence & Lack of hurling in Timahoe”

Kevin Bergin, Clonad, Portlaoise / ​​Clonad / ​​Colt / ​​Primary School

Tom McEvoy, Rathnamanagh, Portlaoise / ​Clonad / ​​Mountmellick / “Residence & Financial Reasons”

Joe McEvoy, Rathnamanagh, Portlaoise / ​Clonad / ​​Mountmellick / ​“Financial”

Lir McDonald, Boley, Ballylinan / ​​Slieve Margy / ​Ballinakill / ​“Play Senior Hurling”

Niall Brennan, An Bhannach, Colt / ​​St Fintan’s / ​Ballyroan Abbey / ​“Proximity to Club”

The following transfers were granted by Laois GAA

Name / From / To

Adam Scully / Portlaoise to The Heath

Philip Parkinson / Abbeyleix to Trumera

Shane Dowling / Arles-Killeen to Arles-Kilcruise

Josh Hogan / Ballyfin to Portlaoise

Tomas Moore / Ballylinan to Park-Ratheniska

Ruaidhri Neavyn / Ballyroan Abbey to Spink

Ben Fulham / Barrowhouse to Portarlington

Cameron Kirwan-Holland / Borris-in-Ossory to Trumera

Jack Foyle / Borris-in-Ossory to Rathdowney Errill

Ciaran Keenan / Borris-in-Ossory to Camross

Ryan Keenan / Borris-in-Ossory to Camross

Callum Murphy / Borris-in-Ossory to Clough Ballacolla

Killian Murphy / Borris-in-Ossory to Clough Ballacolla

Elliott Scully / Courtwood to Annanough

Evan Scully / Courtwood to Annanough

Blake Rice / Crettyard to Killeshin

Killian Whelan / Killeshin to Crettyard

Seamus Dowling / Killeshin to Crettyard

Barry Conroy / Mountmellick to Kilcavan

Thomas Gormley / Mountmellick to Shanahoe

Robert Laffan / Park Ratheniska to The Heath

Thomas Murphy / Portarlington to Clonaslee

James Lawlor / Portarlington to Emo

Robert O’Neill / Portarlington to Kilcavan

Bill Campion / Rathdowney Errill to Borris in Ossory

Michael Kavanagh / Shanahoe to Clough Ballacolla

Derek Conroy / The Rock to Kilcavan

Cian Moffitt / St Fintan’s to Ballyroan Abbey

Peter Hennessy / Kyle to Kilcotton