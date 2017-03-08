Moore inspires 14 man Laois into Leinster U-21 semi-finals

Laois are through to Leinster U-21 semi-final against Offaly, after they saw off the challenge of Louth in O'Moore Park last night.

Louth had the better of the opening stages, as Ryan Burns rifled a shot into the top corner after five minutes.

Laois fought back well though, taking control of the game with two goals in the eleventh minute. First Sean Moore tapped home to an empty net after a good move, and then Colm Murphy blasted home from close range to had Laois the initiative.

They then lost midfielder David Connolly to a straight red card midway through the half, but still lead 2-7 to 1-4 at the break.

Louth needed a strong start to the second half, but even bring a man down Laois were never really in any trouble. They picked off scores through Sean Moore, and eased over the line in the end.

Laois will play Offaly next Wednesday night in Dr Cullen Park, Carlow.



SCORERS - Laois: S Moore 1-8 (4f), C Murphy 1-0, E Buggie, D O'Reilly, B Daly, C Whelehan, B Byrne 0-1 each.

Louth: R Burns 1-4 (3f), T McEneaney 0-2, C Downey, R Nally 0-1 each.

LAOIS - A Cooney; J Kelly, S Nerney, T Collins; P O'Sullivan, E Buggie, D O'Reilly; David Connolly, Danny Luttrell; Darragh Connolly, B Daly, C Whelehan; C Murphy, S Moore, B Byrne. Subs - L Knowles for Darragh Connolly (25), D Doyle for Byrne (47), A Carroll for Whelehan (58), R Piggott for O'Sullivan (60)

LOUTH - S Hayes; C Clarke, K Carr, N Sharkey; D Maguire, M Corcoran, J Clutterbuck; C Early, C Grogan; D Hamill, R Burns, C Downey; T McEneaney, S Mulroy, R Nally. Subs - H Osborne for Maguire (29), P Matthews for Grogan (ht), A O'Brien for Hamill (39), R Ward for Nally (42, BC), G Matthews for McEneaney (47), S Marry for Downey (52)

Ref - F Smyth (Offaly)