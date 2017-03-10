Dunphy to get first start as Laois name team to face Limerick

Borris-Kilcotton youngster Aaron Dunphy will make his first league start for the Laois senior hurlers against Limerick on Saturday night.

Dunphy has been named at wing-forward for the crunch game, where he is listed to start alongside Cha Dwyer, who it is hoped will return after missing the loss to Galway with tonsillitis. Dwyer and Dunphy will come into the team in place of Aidan Corby and Eanna Lyons.

Dwane Palmer has also been named to start, despite limping off in the closing stages of the loss to Galway.

There are no other changes, as Laois look to bounce back from that heavy defeat at the hands of Galway last Sunday.

The Laois team in full is as follows;

Enda Rowland

Cahir Healy

Leigh Bergin

Dwane Palmer

Sean Downey

Paddy Purcell

Ryan Mullaney

Cian Taylor

Ben Conroy

Aaron Dunphy

Cha Dwyer

Patrick Whelan

Willie Dunphy

Neil Foyle

Ross King (C)