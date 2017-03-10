NHL DIVISION 1B
Dunphy to get first start as Laois name team to face Limerick
Aaron Dunphy will make his first league start for the Laois seniors. Pic: Denis Byrne.
Borris-Kilcotton youngster Aaron Dunphy will make his first league start for the Laois senior hurlers against Limerick on Saturday night.
Dunphy has been named at wing-forward for the crunch game, where he is listed to start alongside Cha Dwyer, who it is hoped will return after missing the loss to Galway with tonsillitis. Dwyer and Dunphy will come into the team in place of Aidan Corby and Eanna Lyons.
Dwane Palmer has also been named to start, despite limping off in the closing stages of the loss to Galway.
There are no other changes, as Laois look to bounce back from that heavy defeat at the hands of Galway last Sunday.
The Laois team in full is as follows;
Enda Rowland
Cahir Healy
Leigh Bergin
Dwane Palmer
Sean Downey
Paddy Purcell
Ryan Mullaney
Cian Taylor
Ben Conroy
Aaron Dunphy
Cha Dwyer
Patrick Whelan
Willie Dunphy
Neil Foyle
Ross King (C)
