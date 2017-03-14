Laois name team for Leinster U-21 semi-final with Offaly

Laois U-21 football manager Gary Kavanagh has named his side to face Offaly this Wednesday night in the Leinster semi-final.

Kavanagh has made one change, an enforced one at that, after midfielder David Connolly's red card against Louth. Stradbally's Liam Knowles has been drafted into the team, with a slight re-shuffle of the team as a result.

Knowles comes into the team at corner-back, with Trevor Collins pushed out to wing-back, and Danny O'Reilly partnering Danny Luttrell in midfield.

The forward line remains the same, as Laois go in search of a first Leinster U-21 final appearance since 2009.

The Laois team in full is as follows:



1. Aaron Cooney (St Joseph's)

2. James Kelly (St Joseph's)

3. Shane Nerney (O'Dempsey's)

4. Liam Knowles (Stradbally)

5. Patrick O'Sullivan (Portarlington)

6. Eoin Buggie (Stradbally)

7. Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen)

8. Daniel O'Reilly (Graiguecullen)

9. Danny Luttrell (Courtwood)

10. Darragh Connolly (Ballyfin)

11. Brian Daly (Barrowhouse)

12. Conor Whelehan (Timahoe)

13. Colm Murphy (Portarlington)

14. Sean Moore (Ballyfin)

15. Brian Byrne (Graiguecullen)