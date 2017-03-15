Doogue is LIDL Ladies Football Manager of the Month

Laois Ladies Football manager Kevin Doogue has been rewarded for the county's brilliant recent form, as he has been named as the Manager of the Month for February.

Doogue has guided Laois to the top of NFL Division 2, after impressive victories over Clare and Sligo. They have the best scoring difference in the league, at +16, and are back in action this Sunday when they take on Westmeath in Stradbally.

Doogue is in his second year at the helm of the Laois Ladies, and they have made huge strides so far this season. They opened their league campaign with a win over Kildare, and after a narrow loss to Waterford in Round 2, bounced back with emphatic wins away to Clare and at home to Sligo.

Laois forward Mo Nerney has been nominated for Player of the Month, you can vote for here via Twitter here, or on Facebook here