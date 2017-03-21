Laois minors lose out to clinical Antrim

Laois minors suffered a fourteen point defeat at the hands of Antrim in O’Moore Park on Saturday afternoon, in a game where goals were key to Antrim’s victory.

A game which was down to take place in the Laois Training Centre was moved half an hour before throw-in to O’Moore Park due to the pitches in the Training Centre being deemed as unplayable.

Laois took full advantage of the wide playing field and after two minutes of play added their first score of the game from the stick of Ciaran Comerford, after a poor puck out from Antrim keeper Ruairi Sharpe.

Antrim responded quickly and added four points without reply, three of these points coming from open play. It took Laois ten minutes to get their second score of the game which came from a free from Ciaran Comerford. The same player added a point from play and a free to leave it 0-4 each after 16 minutes.

Antrim’s pace in their full forward line paid dividends when their corner forward Ed McQuillan finished a powerful shot into the back of the net. Antrim added a further point from a free as their full forward line were causing trouble for the Laois defence.

Laois responded however with a lovely point from James Keyes right on the sideline. Antrim went in a goal up at half time 1-5 to 0-5.

The second half didn’t get any brigher for Laois as Antrim’s full forward added a point directly after the throw in. Both sides traded points and after some good play,Cathal Duggan added another point for Laois which left only a goal separating the two sides.

Antrim responded almost immediately as their half forward David Kilgore added 1-1 to his name in the space of five minutes. Laois forwards were struggling to break down the Antrim defence and were not as clinical as Antrim in front of the goal.

Antrim finished much stronger than Laois in the last 10 minutes as corner forward Ed McQuillan added another goal and any sight of a comeback for Laois seemed to vanish. Laois did add a point from play but Antrim added two of their own along with another goal from Ed McQuillan to leave the full time score 4-10 to 0-8.

LAOIS

Scorers: Ciaran Comerford 0-4 (0-3 frees), Cathal Duggan 0-2, Oisin Bennett (free), James Keyes 0-1 each.

Team: Cathal Dunne (Clough-Ballacolla); John Maher (Rosenallis), Connor Madden (Rathdowney-Errill), Diarmuid Conway (Clough-Ballacolla); Padraig Delaney (The Harps), Ryan Murphy (Galmoy), Liam Delaney (Camross); PJ Daly (Clonad), Liam Senior (Clonaslee St Manman's); Brandon McGinley (Rathdowney-Errill), Joe McCormack (Castletown), Ciaran Comerford (The Harps); Cathal Duggan (Portlaoise), Oisin Bennett (Camross), James Keyes (Colt). Subs used: Eoin O’Connor (Portlaoise), Chris Rafter (Clough Ballacolla), Eoin Carey (Portlaoise), Odhran Phelan (Camross), Padraig Dunne (The Harps), Cormac Rigney (Portlaoise).



ANTRIM

Scorers: Sean Elliott 1-6 (0-4 frees), Ed McQuillan 2-0, David Kilgore 1-1, Anton McGrath 0-2, Shane Magill 0-1.

Team: Ruairi Sharpe; Manus Smith, Liam Gillan, Francis Mccurry; Scott Walsh, Shane O’Connor, Niall Mccormack; Shane Magill, Conor McHugh; Michael McGreevy, Ryan McGarry, David Kilgore; Sean Eillott, Anton McGrath, Ed McQuillan.