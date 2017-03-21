Laois pick up first league win as late goals see them past Down

The Laois Camogie team got the first win of their Littlewoods Ireland Division 2 league campaign on Sunday afternoon, as they got the better of Down in Camross.

Laois got off to a good start and got their first score of the game after just a minute of play, with a placed ball from Sarah Ann Fitzgerald. Down responded almost immediately with a point from Dearbhla Magee.

This was followed by a free from Niamh Mallon who was the go-to player for the Down forwards. Magee added another to her account after 13 minutes of play to leave Down up 0-3 to 0-2 points.

Laois then took control and began to run at the Down defence. Sarah Ann added three further frees and was also denied a goal when an attempted hand pass was saved by Down goal keeper Grainne Savage.

Mary Keating added a great point from play just before half time, and Laois went in ahead at the break 0-6 to 0-4.

Down came out the quickest in the second half when they got their first goal of the game. It took Laois a few minutes to settle down and a point from Aisling O’Dea and free from Sarah Ann put Laois back out in front.

Mallon added another free for Down to leave the teams level again. Laois began to dig deep and two further points from Sarah Ann pushed them ahead. Down were never going to give up however, and hit their second goal of the game when the Laois defence were caught on the back foot.

It took Laois a few minutes to respond but when they did they did it in great fashion. Lynda Keyes and Sarah Ann both scored a goal each, and these goal proved to be crucial for Laois’s win.

Down got the last score of the game with a point from Mallon, but Laois ran out deserving winners in a hard fought game in Camross.

LAOIS

Scorers: Sarah Ann Fitzgerald 1-8 (0-7 frees), Mary Keating 0-2, Lynda Keyes 1-0, Aisling O’Dea 0-1

Team: Laura Dunne (St Brigid's); Aoife Collier (Camross), Niamh Coss (St Brigids), Roisin Kilmartin (St Brigid's); Sarah Creagh (St Brigids), Aisling Burke (Camross), Alison McEvoy (O’Moores); Sarah Ann Fitzgerald (Camross), Lizzy Ryan (Camross); Joan Dollard (The Harps), Rosemarie Bermingham (O’Moores), Mary Keating (O’Moores); Aisling O’Dea (St Brigid's), Laura Peake (O’Moores), Lynda Keyes (Camross). Subs: Katie Gaughan (Naomh Eamonn), Casey Conroy (O’Moores), Rebecca Williams (O’Moores), Holly Kilcare (St Brigid's)



DOWN

Team: Grainne Savage; Claire McGilligan, Maria McNally, Nichola O’Hagan; Nicola O’Gorman, Derbhla Magee, Sabrina McCullagh; Meabh O’Hara, Caitriona Caldwell; Niamh Mallon, Ciara Magee, Grace Gallagher; Cassie Fitzpatrick, Nicola McCabe, Caoimhe Byrne.

Referee: John Dolan