Portlaoise RFC hosting Irish coach Joe Schmidt this April

Portlaoise RFC have a treat for sports fans in Laois this April, as they will host Irish rugby coach Joe Schmidt at The Heritage Hotel.

Schmidt will speak from 6pm to 7.30pm, and he will be discussing a wide range of topics, from Ireland's 6 Nations campaign to pathways for younger players into the professional game. Widely regarded as one of the best rugby coaches in the world, it promises to be a special occasion for all in attendance, and a unique opportunity for rugby fans, and indeed all sports fans, in Laois.

Interest is expected to be strong for the event, and tickets are priced at just €20. They can be purchased from the Portlaoise Parish Centre, The Heritage Hotel, AJ Flynn Menswear and Kieran O'Keeffe Accountants.