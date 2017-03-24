Laois name team for crunch clash with Longford

Laois have named their team for Saturday night's crucial clash with Longford, and there is mixed news for Laois fans.

Captain Stephen Attride and star forward Donie Kingston have been ruled out, but Colm Begley, Kevin Meaney and Evan O'Carroll all come into the starting team.

Begley missed the game against Antrim after picking up an injury against Sligo, while Meaney returns from suspension. O'Carroll made his first appearance of the year when coming in for the injured Kingston in Belfast.

It is a must win-game for Laois, as they bid to avoid relegation to Division 4. The team in full is as follows:

1. Graham Brody (Portlaoise)

2. Darren Strong (Emo)

3. Denis Booth (The Heath)

4. James Kelly (St Joseph's)

5. Eoin Buggie (Stradbally)

6. Colm Begley (Stradbally)

7. Padraig McMahon (Ballyroan Abbey)

8. John O'Loughlin (St Brigid's)

9. Kevin Meaney (Arles-Kilcruise)

10. James Finn (Ballyfin)

11. David Conway (Arles-Kilcruise)

12. Niall Donoher (Courtwood)

13. Alan Farrell (Ballylinan)

14. Evan O'Carroll (Crettyard)

15. Paul Kingston (Arles-Killeen)