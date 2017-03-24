Cleere to make senior debut for Laois hurlers against Wexford

Clough-Ballacolla's Lee Cleere will make his first start for the Laois senior hurlers this Sunday, as they take on Wexford in Wexford Park.

Laois will need at least a draw to have any hope of avoiding a relegation playoff, and even that might not be enough, depending on other results. Cleere, who was captain of the Laois minor team last year, comes in at corner-back, with Cahir Healy moving out to the wing.

Paddy Whelan is the man to make way for Cleere, with the team re-shuffled as a result. Captain Ross King has been selected at midfield, alongside club-mate Paddy Purcell, while Ben Conroy and Cian Taylor are named as wing-forwards, either side of Cha Dwyer.

Aaron Dunphy, who impressed in his debut against Limerick, is at corner-forward, with Willie Dunphy in the other corner, and Neil Foyle leading the line.

The Laois team in full is as follows;

1. Eoin Fleming (Borris-in-Ossory-Kilcotton)

2. Lee Cleere (Clough Ballacolla)

3. Leigh Bergin (Shanahoe)

4. Dwane Palmer (Camross)

5. Cahir Healy (Portlaoise)

6. Ryan Mullaney (Castletown)

7. Sean Downey (Ballinakill)

8. Ross King (Rathdowney Errill)

9. Patrick Purcell (Rathdowney Errill)

10. Cian Taylor (Portlaoise)

11. Charles Dwyer (Ballinakill)

12. Ben Conroy (Slieve Bloom)

13. Willie Dunphy (Clough Ballacolla)

14. Neil Foyle (Borris-in-Ossory-Kilcotton)

15. Aaron Dunphy (Borris-in-Ossory-Kilcotton)