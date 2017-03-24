Nearly 500 sign up to Club Players Association in Laois

Nearly 500 club players in Laois have signed up to the newly formed Club Players Association, it was revealed on Friday.

The numbers were posted online by Kieran Lillis, the CPA football rep in Laois, and they show that a total of 489 club players have signed up so far, although there would appear to scope for improvement in that figure, with a significant number of clubs registering less than ten players.

Portlaoise lead the way with 60 members signed up, followed by O'Dempsey's with 34 and Park-Ratheniska with 30. The full list is below

Portlaoise - 60

O'Dempsey's - 34

Park-Ratheniska - 30

Clough-Ballacolla - 26

Mountmellick - 25

Courtwood - 24

Crettyard - 20

Rosenallis - 20

Shanahoe - 19

Rathdowney-Errill - 18

Abbeyleix - 17

Ballinakill - 17

Camross - 14

The Rock - 14

Ballylinan - 13

Portarlington - 13

Slieve Bloom - 12

Kilcavan - 11

St Joseph's - 10

Castletown - 9

The Heath - 9

Clonaslee - 8

Borris-Kilcotton - 8

Annanough - 6

Ballyfin - 5

Stradbally - 5

The Harps - 5

Arles-Killeen - 4

Barrowhouse - 4

Clonad - 4

Ballyroan Abbey - 3

Emo - 3

Graiguecullen - 3

Killeshin - 3

Timahoe - 3

Arles-Kilcruise - 2

Spink - 2

Mountrath - 2

Ballypickas - 1

Colt - 1

Errill - 1

Kyle - 1